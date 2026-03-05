Amon-Ra St. Brown Is Sick About Montgomery Trade: Wanted More Carries

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown reacted to the team trading running back David Montgomery in the latest episode of his NFL podcast.

"You know I’m sick. Selfishly, I’m sick because I love DMo. One of my favorite teammates. I feel like he was, no matter what the situation was, we all knew that he wanted more carries," St. Brown said. “And he wanted to play more. He never made it about himself. He was all about the team, which I know is hard sometimes, especially in his position. He’s an RB1 on 31 other teams.

"He’s damn near RB1 for us. But it’s like you got two guys, two really good running backs, but only one running back can really play. I’m upset, but I’m also really happy for DMo, because I know how much he wanted to have a bigger role on offense. I think he’s going to get that in Houston. I think he’s going to make a lot of noise.”

Stay up to date with our latest Detroit Lions insider reports, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Amon-Ra St. Brown is upset, but happy for his former Detroit Lions teammate @StBrownPodcast pic.twitter.com/BFhhCpaLwX — DetroitSportsPodcast (@DetroitPodcast) March 4, 2026

The former fourth-round pick instantly texted his teammate and shared what was expressed in team group chats.

St. Brown shared his initial reaction to the news was, "No way. I texted him right away and said, ‘I love you bro, I’m excited for you, and I’m going to call you later.’ And then I went to our group chat with me and basically all of the running backs – me, (former Lions backup) Craig (Reynolds), Jahmyr (Gibbs), (former Lions running back) Jermar (Jefferson) and (Sione) Vaki.

“So, (Montgomery) texted the group chat, ‘It was a pleasure playing with you boys.’ And then we all just reacted and sent sad emojis and stuff. He let us know before everyone else even knew.”

Detroit's locker room has become a tight-knit group, so the departure of a player that embodied everything Detroit was about was surprising on one hand, but expected on the other.

Now in Houston, Montgomery has an opportunity to earn more carries and is part of a team that has a quality defense.

Several of his new Texans' teammates took to social media to share their excitement about the veteran running back joining the roster.

For more comprehensive Detroit Lions coverage, follow us on X, @detroitpodcast, head on over to our Facebook page and give it a like, subscribe to the Detroit Lions On SI Lone Wolves YouTube Channel.