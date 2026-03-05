Lions Free Agency Burning Questions: What Position Will Be Prioritized?

The start of free agency in the NFL is quickly approaching.

At Noon on Monday, teams across the league will be able to begin negotiations on contracts for free agents. Teams can enter into agreements during this legal tampering period, and deals will be finalized when the new league year begins on Wednesday.

The Detroit Lions will need to do some salary cap restructuring to create spending space, but could find a way to be active participants in free agency. There are currently conflicting reports on what the Lions plan to do when free agency begins, but there are needs the team would benefit from addressing.

In general manager Brad Holmes' five years as general manager, the Lions have made few big splash signings. The team has a belief in building through the draft and supplementing their core with free agent additions, but Holmes has made some big deals to help the team compete at a high level.

This year, one area the team could target when free agency begins is the offensive line. Holmes has already been active in adding to the group, acquiring Juice Scruggs from the Houston Texans in the trade that sent away running back David Montgomery.

That same day, the Lions announced that they were cutting veteran center Graham Glasgow. The veteran replaced standout center Frank Ragnow, who retired last offseason after seven NFL seasons. There are some intriguing interior offensive line options available, and Holmes could see fit to pounce.

The prize of the group is Baltimore's Tyler Linderbaum, who remains unsigned despite general manager Eric DeCosta stating that the team has made a market-setting offer to him. Detroit may not be in a position to spend at that level, and as such may not be able to afford the talented center.

However, there are other options that could better fit Detroit's price range. Buffalo's Connor McGovern is another available option, while Carolina's Cade Mays may be the best bargain after playing as a rotational starter last year.

If the Lions are going to spend big, the most likely area they elect to do so would be on the offensive line. Holmes has already brought in a player who will compete with the likes of Tate Ratledge and Christian Mahogany for reps at guard, and could go out and stabilize the group by acquiring a true center.

The guard position may not completely off limits, as the team also has the option of moving Ratledge to center. Ratledge got plenty of reps in at the position in training camp, and if the Lions feel this is viable option then perhaps they would go get another guard.

In adding a veteran to their interior offensive line, they can help restore what had previously been one of the league's best overall units.

Could surprise departure be coming?

The Lions have 22 unrestricted free agents set to hit the market on Monday, with the addition of players like Glasgow and defensive end Tyrus Wheat (non-tendered RFA). Their cap situation lends itself to the fact that departures could be coming.

Linebacker Alex Anzalone is one of the potential departures, and while it would be a big loss if the veteran were to sign elsewhere, the team's decision to not extend him during the season indicates that it wouldn't be a surprise.

The same could be said for a player like defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad, who could have an expensive market in free agency given his 11-sack performance and the overall value of the EDGE position.

Of the team's top free agents, the biggest surprise departure could be defensive tackle Roy Lopez. A low-risk pickup last year, Lopez developed into one of the team's most productive defensive linemen. With DJ Reader also hitting free agency, the Lions could benefit greatly from bringing the veteran back. If he were to depart, that could throw a wrench into Detroit's plans.

Given the team's commitment to re-signing their own drafted players, it would be somewhat of a surprise if they lost linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez to free agency. Rodriguez has been a solid rotational linebacker when healthy, and retaining him would have value both on defense and special teams.

What are odds of a splash signing?

The Lions currently have negative cap space, so their chances of making a splash signing are not super high. However, there is a clear path to creating space by restructuring contracts.

This year's class of free agents doesn't have the sheer volume of top-tier free agents that other years have, but there are still plenty of options that could really help the Lions. One such option is defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who is set to hit the market after failing to reach an agreement with the Bengals.

Given Holmes' track record, the odds of a splash are not extremel high. Instead, the Lions may be more inclined to make multiple smaller-scale signings on players who fit their culture and can help them. Because of this, the odds of a splash signing for Detroit can be put reasonably around 15-20 percent.