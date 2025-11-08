Detroit Lions Are Finally Wearing Fan-Favorite Uniform
The Detroit Lions have listened to their fans and are wearing a very popular uniform combination against the Washington Commanders.
It was revealed on Saturday evening the team was donning "The 313" uniform with silver pants.
According to the team website, which described the team's 2024 combinations, "The Road uniform features a bright white jersey with classic blue numbers outlined in silver, to be worn with either solid blue or white pants. For the first time in team history, the Lions will proudly wear “Detroit” across their chest on the road, keeping home close to the heart. The inside collar is trimmed in blue, a nod to the hardworking heritage of the city and the formidable play of its football team. It’s also inscribed with “313”, as another reminder of who the team represents when they suit up on the road."
Supporters took to social media to share their excitement at one of the uniforms they feel brings the team much more luck and a better chance to win games.
Many felt the team outfit had become too predictable and the team would look and perform much better donning silver pants, a look that reminds many of the past.
One supporter shared, "Holy crap you stil have the silver pants? Haven't worn them since 2023."
Another expressed, "Love it. This is the OG. The all white is really sharp but was becoming too expected, especially with the home white-out on the horizon."
Detroit last wore their silver pants with their white jersey in Week 14 of 2023 against the Chicago Bears.
Is losing to the Commanders last year used as fuel this week?
Dan Campbell was asked this week if losing to the Commanders in the playoffs last season is fuel for this week’s game.
Unfortunately, a lot of buzz for the game was diminished when Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels dislocated his elbow last week and will be out of action for the next several weeks.
Also, the Commanders are dealing with a myriad of injuries, causing the Lions to be heavy favorites to win their Week 10 contest on the road.
“There may have been a place and time, but it’s like – we just all want to win," said Campbell. "I mean, we just lost. And that, more than anything, you want to do everything you can to put in all the work you can, do all the little things right, check all the boxes to give yourself the best chance to come away with a win after a loss.
"Honestly, that’s what I’m thinking about right now. That’s what I’m thinking about. I don’t want to have another loss, and I know our guys don’t either. So, we’ve got to be ready to go though, man.”