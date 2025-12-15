Everything Lions QB Jared Goff Said After Disappointing Rams Loss

Here is everything that Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff told reporters after losing to the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Can you take us through the third quarter?

Yeah, the first down efficiency, I think, is the main thing to point out. Unfortunately wasn't, I think we had three drives. One of them had like a five-yard gain. The other two were like 1 or 0 yards on first down. That's just tough. That defense is good. And if you allow yourself to be behind the sticks like that, they do a good job. Now, we had our chances to convert there on third-down. Would have liked to get that done still. But, you lower your opportunities there when you're starting in behind the sticks like that.

Did you feel like you got enough in the run game today?

You always want to be better in certain areas. Certainly. I think those guys would say that they'd like to do a little bit more there in the run game. I don't think that's an indictment on anything. I think that's just who we are. We want to be able to run the ball. And yeah, there are certain times where you wish you could get a little bit more. But listen, the games change. Games go certain ways, where we run for 250 yards and the passing is a little bit harder. So, we rely on each other. And today it was leaning on the pass game a little bit more.

8-6 record. What's your thoughts on overall where the team sits now?

8-6. Still in it. Got three games left. I'd like to win all three of them. Got to win the first one.

What gives you confidence team still win next three and get the job done?

We've got a resilient group man. We bounce back after things like this. We got a home game in front of our fans. Expect them to bring it for us and find a way to win that one and go to the next. It'd be nothing better than entering the playoffs off of a three-game win streak. That's got to be the goal. But again, in order to win three, you got to win one. And so we got to focus on that one.

What worked in the first half to allow Lions to get out to the early first half lead?

Yeah. We were just leaning on them a little bit. I thought there was certain runs that were really good. And then we were throwing it well, guys were getting open. We were protecting really well, giving me some time there. I was able to get over the top of them a couple of times. And yea, it was a solid half. But unfortunately, it wasn't enough in the second half for us.

Do you have any personal feelings when you play the Rams at this time?

No.

How has pass protection evolved over the 2025 season?

It's been ebbs and flows. I think the last few games have been really good, I really do. I think, you know, certainly against Dallas was really good. And I thought today was really good, for the most part as well. Giving me plenty of time back there, able to get over to the top. Like I said, some of these in cuts that we were able to hit. I thought those guys did really well up front.

Did Rams' defense change anything in the second half to stop Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, who were excelling in the first half?

No. I think again, if you look at those drives, I believe there was three of them, or two or three, I don't remember. But you know, when you're in 3rd-and-8, 3rd-and-10, it's hard. All it takes for us to get a first down. That's what we always say. Get us that first down. Get us a new set of sticks, and things tend to go from there. And those two guys are as explosive as anyone. Being able to get them the ball in space is what we want to do, and we did a good job of that, for the most part.

What was it about the fourth-down play on your 29-yard line that made it successful?

Yeah, a good play. We had kind of working on all week. Love the action there, and who it was going to and everything about it. With the defense they were playing. And yea, confident that one would work.

On the screen to Amon-Ra St. Brown on third-down that resulted in a touchdown. What do you like about that type of play, in those "got to have it" type situations?

It's one of those, where maybe, where Dan is planning to go for it on fourth down. So, I don't know. We're like 3rd-and-5 from the eight-yard line or something, something like that. So, if we were able to get to 4th-and-1, probably go for it. So, it's a good call for that reason. It was a perfect call there. They brought zero pressure. A screen to zero is as good as it gets. And let Saint do the rest.

What is the identity of this 2025 Lions team?

We're resilient. You know, I hope I can give you a really good answer in a few weeks. We're resilient. We really are. I expect us to bounce back from this, and we still have plenty of stuff in front of us. We do. And we've got a great group that can win a championship here. And we know that. We just have to stick together and not allow some of the narratives to pull anything apart. Our captains need to step up. Our leaders need to step up and be vocal and have energy. Not anything that I don't expect us to do. We got to show that resilience a few more times here.

