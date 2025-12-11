Jared Goff No Longer Has Emotional Charge Playing Los Angeles Rams

At this point in his NFL career, quarterback Jared Goff has played longer for the Detroit Lions than he did for the Los Angeles Rams.

After facing his former team in the playoffs, back during the 2023 season, and then again to kickoff the 2024 season, the emotional charge of facing the team that traded him has clearly subsided.

“No so much anymore. No," Goff replied, when asked if he still felt the same emotional charge facing Sean McVay's squad. "And really, I mean we played them in that playoff game, was such a big deal. The next year, played them again and that felt like even less. So now it’s even further removed, and yeah, they’re a really good team and we’ll have our hands full.”

The last two meetings, the Lions came away victorious. This week, Dan Campbell's squad heads out on the road to again face one of the top teams in the NFC.

This chapter of Goff's career has seen the veteran quarterback overcome having a new play-caller in Dan Campbell, numerous injuries to the offensive line and now not having both starting tight ends.

Both teams have been playoff caliber the past several seasons and both have benefitted from the blockbuster 2021 trade that swapped Matthew Stafford for Goff and draft picks.

"I think we’re both really good teams, I’ve got so much respect for those guys over there and how well they’re playing, how well they’re coached. Certainly the film I’m watching, their defense is really impressive. (Rams defensive coordinator) Coach (Chris) Shula is doing a great job, and obviously we know what they’re doing on offense," said Goff. "Scoring all the points, Matthew (Stafford)’s playing really well, the whole thing. So yeah, we’ve got our hands full and got to find a way to win.”

The Rams have appeared on crossover tape film the former No. 1 overall pick has evaluated. He indicated Stafford is a player he enjoys watching on tape.

“Playing really well, yeah he is. He’s doing a good job," said Goff. "And we do get some crossover tape here and there, and he’s one of those guys you like to watch on tape. It’s good.”

Detroit's coaching staff and roster have praised how the Rams play sound football and for the efforts of their defense which features linebacker Jared Verse and defensive end Kobe Turner.

"They’re so much different than when I was there, couple coordinators removed at that point. I think Coach Shula, when I was there, was a damn good linebackers coach and then has become a damn good coordinator," said Goff. "When we played them in the first game of the year last year, you can see the evolution from then to now.

"They’re just all on the same page, they play really sound football," Goff added. "They’re really well coached from the backend, they’re really well coached from the second level, and the D-line gets after the quarterback. So, it’s a good recipe.”

