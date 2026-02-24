Mike Kafka Chose Lions To ‘Be Part of Something Special’

Mike Kafka didn’t join the Detroit Lions simply to take another job. He joined to “be part of something special.”

That sentiment, expressed after he was officially named Detroit’s new passing game coordinator Monday, underscores why the former N.Y. Giants interim head coach felt drawn to Dan Campbell’s staff.

For Kafka, it was about more than “X’s and O’s.”

“Just getting to meet Dan and understand how he operates, the type of person he is, not just as a coach, but as a man, those things are really important to me,” Kafka told DetroitLions.com beat writer Tim Twentyman on the latest “Twentyman in the Huddle” podcast episode. “And I think the culture he’s built and the program that he’s built, just from afar and competing against it and watching it over the last several years, it’s something I just really respect and really want to be a part of. So, it was probably less about ‘X and O’s’ and more about just like the people I wanted to surround myself with and be part of something special.”

That respect for Campbell’s culture proved pivotal.

The Lions have become known for embracing a physical, resilient identity with their head coach, a brand of football Kafka easily gravitated toward.

“I just think we aligned in terms of how we saw the game, the physicality of it, the toughness aspect of it, and obviously competing against it, during the interview process, watching that game we played,” the former Giants offensive coordinator said. “As those conversations kind of developed, it just really felt like this is where I needed to be and where I wanted to be. And I’m lucky to have this opportunity to be here. I’m fortunate.”

Kafka arrives in the Motor City with an impressive offensive résumé.

A product of the Andy Reid coaching tree, he previously served as quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator with the Kansas City Chiefs during Patrick Mahomes’ ascent into one of the NFL’s very best passers.

That experience in a modern, aggressive passing attack remains one of Kafka’s biggest calling cards.

He also showed the ability to adapt in New York.

As a first-year offensive coordinator in 2022, he tailored the scheme to Daniel Jones’ strengths, helping guide the Giants to nine wins and a playoff victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

And even amid instability and injuries this past season, Kafka helped the Giants accumulate 5,669 total yards — 13th-most in the league — while stepping in as interim head coach.

Notably, in his second game as interim head man, the Giants amassed 517 total yards in an overtime loss to Detroit, with veteran quarterback Jameis Winston throwing for 366 yards in place of injured rookie Jaxson Dart.

Now, Kafka steps into a complementary role under new Lions offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.

The two share familiarity dating back to their time with the Minnesota Vikings in 2015, a connection Kafka believes will ease his transition to Detroit.

“At the end of the day, I’m just looking to assist Drew in anything I can, whether that’s ideas, whether that’s structure, to take things off of his plate,” Kafka said. “I know being in that chair, what that all entails, and not just the football side of it but the personal side of it. So, how can I help Drew first and foremost as an offensive coordinator, but then how can I go around and assist the assistant coaches and help be an asset for them to lean on.”

In Detroit, he’ll have the opportunity to work with veteran signal-caller Jared Goff.

Kafka praised Goff as a “competitor” and “operator,” crediting Detroit quarterbacks coach Mark Brunell for Goff's consistent mechanics and production.

For now, Kafka is focused on immersing himself in the offseason process, evaluating free agents and draft prospects and collaborating with Campbell and the coaching staff on the intricate details of formations.

The ceiling for the Lions’ offense, he said, is too early to define in February. But what’s clear is his motivation.

“You get to work with great people and you get to work with great players that are very talented,” Kafka said of being Detroit’s passing game coordinator. “So, I’m excited to get to know them, get to meet them and get to work with them and help put together an offense that can be pretty special.”

For a coach who has already climbed the NFL ladder and experienced being the leader from the sidelines, joining the Lions wasn’t about obtaining a particular job title.

Instead, it was about fit and a shared vision.

And most of all, it was about becoming part of something he believes will be special.