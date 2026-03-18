Grading Detroit Lions Signing Linebacker Damone Clark

The Detroit Lions have added another veteran presence to their defense by acquiring linebacker Damone Clark.

Entering his fifth NFL season, Clark has suited up for the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans prior to coming to Detroit. He played the first three full seasons with Dallas before being waived midway through last season and finishing the year with Houston.

The LSU product is an intriguing fit for the Lions, as he has the potential to contribute both defensively and on special teams. He has played a big role on special teams throughout his career, along with some starting experience.

Clark has appeared in 55 games with 26 starts over his career, including a 2023 season in which he started every game and finished with over 100 combined tackles.

He also has a connection with Kelvin Sheppard, as the two were together for a year while he was a player and Sheppard was on staff at LSU.

The addition of Clark gives the Lions’ linebacking corps more depth after losing a pair of contributors to other teams early in free agency. Alex Anzalone signed with Tampa Bay, while Grant Stuard departed for the Los Angeles Rams.

Anzalone leaves a big hole as a multi-year captain and huge contributor, while Stuard made most of his contributions on special teams.

Clark will not be a one for one replacement for Anzalone, but he may have more of an impact on the defense than Stuard had in 2025.

The Lions return Jack Campbell and Derrick Barnes at the position, with Campbell being the MIKE and Barnes being the SAM. That leaves the WILL position available, with Clark joining the field of contenders along with Malcolm Rodriguez and Trevor Nowaske.

The Lions could also target this position in the draft, as Rodriguez, Nowaske and Clark are all on one-year contracts. This would set up a very interesting fall with several players competing for spots.

Clark has the ability to outplay his contract if he can win the presumed training camp battle, and has the ability to give the team another core special teams contributor. If that is the case, Detroit will have gotten great value on this addition.

This signing is a win-win for player and team. It gives the Lions another solid option for their defense, and gives Clark the opportunity to compete for a job after being a rotational contributor at his previous stops.

At the very least, Clark is a experienced and reliable veteran option who could be a steady special teams contributor and spot starter for the Lions’ defense.

Grade: B+