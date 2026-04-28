Lions Pick Up Fifth-Year Option on Jahmyr Gibbs, Decline on Linebacker

The Detroit Lions have made decisions regarding the fifth-year options on their 2023 first-round picks.

On Tuesday, a report from Detroit Lions play-by-play broadcaster Dan Miller indicated that the Lions intend to pick up the fifth-year option on Jahmyr Gibbs, but will decline that of linebacker Jack Campbell.

According to OverTheCap, Gibbs' fifth-year option is projected to be worth $14,293,000. Campbell's meanwhile, was projected to be worth $21,925,000. The decision to decline Campbell's option is not indicative of how the team feels about him, but rather a decision that makes financial sense for both sides.

For reference, the fifth-year option amounts are decided by a mixture of incentives and financial averages across the league. Gibbs is considered the highest tier as he has made more than one Pro Bowl, which qualifies him for the same amount as the franchise tag at his position.

Campbell, meanwhile, has made one Pro Bowl and as a result qualifies as the same amount as the transition tag at the position. However, at the linebacker position, some EDGE rushers are also factored in which inflates the amount.

The Lions can still work out a long-term deal with Campbell, and by all accounts intend to do so. However, there is some increased urgency as the declining of the option makes this upcoming season the final year of his rookie deal.

Gibbs has emerged as one of the game’s best running backs and is coming off a second-consecutive 1,000-yard season for the Lions. He has totaled 3,580 rushing yards in his three-year career, and has scored 39 rushing touchdowns.

Have learned the @Lions are picking up the 5th year option on RB Jahmyr Gibbs. They will not be picking up the 5th year option on LB Jack Campbell. W/ that number near 22 million, they will look to work out a long term deal that makes sense for both sides. — Dan Miller (@DanMillerFox2) April 28, 2026

The Alabama product has also become a viable receiving option for the Lions, catching 181 passes in his career and totaling 1,449 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

Gibbs has earned Pro Bowl honors in all three seasons. In 2025, the running back recorded 1,223 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground, while catching a career-high 77 receptions for 616 yards and five touchdowns.

Campbell, meanwhile, is coming off a career year that saw him earn First Team All-Pro honors at the linebacker position. He notched career-high numbers in several categories, including tackles, sacks and tackles for loss.

Detroit seemingly reaffirmed its commitment to Gibbs by trading David Montgomery, who had served as the second option behind Gibbs, to the Houston Texans in exchange for two draft picks and interior offensive lineman Juice Scruggs.

The same can be said for Campbell, as the Lions allowed Alex Anzalone to depart for a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency.

The Lions drafted Gibbs 12th overall in the 2023 draft, and Campbell 18th. Their hopes for both players' potential have come to fruition. The choices came as a surprise to fans at the time, but they have panned out nicely.