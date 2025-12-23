Hutchinson Reveals Key to Lions' Hopes for Defensive Turnaround

The Detroit Lions defense has struggled over the last several weeks, and as a result the team hasn't been able to experience consistency over the last two months.

Now facing elimination, the Lions have lost two in a row and five of their last eight games. There are a number of factors leading to this inconsistency, with injuries and poor execution both among the most noted factors. Over the last five games, the Lions' defense has allowed an average of 458.6 yards per game, which is far and away the worst in the league over that stretch.

However, defensive captain Aidan Hutchinson believes there is another factor in play — playing with joy. Ahead of the team's Christmas Day showdown with the Minnesota Vikings, Hutchinson believes playing with joy and enjoying their success could be pivtoral to

“Something that I think that I want to do better at that we can control is just having fun out there," Hutchinson said. "It’s a simple thing, but football in the NFL, it’s a business but you have to treat it like a fun game that you love in order to get the results. The defenses that I’ve been on, whenever we’re out there having fun, not just doing your job and executing but you are having fun, you’re celebrating together, you’re jumping around, it’s infections and we’ve just got to get back to that. We talk about it all the time. I think if we’re doing that, having fun, celebrating, making big plays, that’s gonna be a big one for us.”

The defender, who was named to his second-career Pro Bowl on Tuesday, noted that struggles and the every day grind of the NFL can create a monotonous atmosphere within a team. As a result, the defense has recently conversed about the importance of playing with joy and enjoying the moments.

“We had a conversation about it a few weeks ago. We were all talking about just getting back to — when you face adversity, you can kind of get into a lull," Hutchinson said. "You’re doing your job, I’ve got my gap, it all kind of came together a little bit but that’s when we play our best. If I look back and reflect on it, that’s when you play your best as a defense, when you’re flying around, having a good time.”

Now, Hutchinson and the Lions' defense must regroup quickly ahead of a short turnaround. While the loss to the Steelers, and the circumstances leading to it, certainly sting, the defender noted that the quick turnaround can actually be helpful for a team to shift their focus.

“It’s fast. But I think as much as that loss hurt the team, it’s like having a short week really helps you shift focus and invest all of your energy in a new opponent," the Michigan product said. "It is a blessing, and I think these coaches, everybody, the players, we’re doing everything we can to prepare to win this game.”

Managing workload

As one of the top young pass-rushers in the NFL, Hutchinson is asked to play a heavy amount of snaps over the course of a game. The team depends on him to rush the passer at a high level, and he's been able to do that for most of the season.

He's played 910 snaps through 15 games this year, which equates to 91.4 percent of the team's total defensive snaps.

However, there is a natural fatigue that comes with playing an NFL game, and as a result Hutchinson has needed to step out of the action for a play or two at times this season. With the team making a significant investment in him with a contract extension, they've been managing his workload at times.

Hutchinson explained that he often times controls when he steps out for a play. His preparation fuels him to want to play every single snap, but there are benefits to getting a quick breather before re-entering the action.

“It’s tough. They really leave it in my hands if I want to come out or not," Hutchinson said. "So if I feel like I can give it a good rush or a good run stop, whatever it is, I’m gonna stay out there and I’ll tell them, ‘I’ve got one more.’ It has its benefits, but I do like being out there because I train all offseason, I prepare myself to go through games playing that many snaps. I think it was just kind of one of those games.”

This consideration for his workload was born out of the connection with former Lions defensive line coach Terrell Williams. There was a set schedule, and rest, for Hutchinson in games last year, which has helped structure his workload for games this year.

“Who really did it for me was Terrell last year. He would always have me sit out like the third series of every half, just so you have your designated reps off that you’re gonna get. Besides that, it’s dependent on me. He taught me a lot with that, so now I’m kind of basing it off that.”

Playing on Christmas

The Lions have been holiday staples for many years with their annual Thanksgiving game. However, the team has added Christmas Day to its docket and will once again play on a holiday in front of a national audience.

Hutchinson spoke with excitement about the opportunity. In addition to getting another opportunity to play on a holiday, and potentially having the weekend off after, he noted that it gives the team a chance to atone for its Thanksgiving loss to the Packers.

“I’m looking forward to it. Look, we get Christmas and then I’m assuming we’ll get the weekend off," Hutchinson explained. "So we’ll get to spend Christmas at home for the weekend. I’d love to win one of these holiday games. (The) Thanksgiving game still pisses me off, so just give me Christmas. That’s kind of the mentality.”

