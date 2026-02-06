Bills Free Agent Defensive End Listed as Detroit Lions Priority

The Detroit Lions are likely going to be in need of defensive ends that will be acquired via the upcoming NFL Draft or in free agency.

CBS Sports recently listed free agent NFL players each team should prioritize this offseason.

For Dan Campbell's squad, 30-year-old Joey Bosa was the free agent the team should prioritize.

As NFL writer Jared Dubin explained, "The Lions always need pass rush help across from Aidan Hutchinson. They're not going to have much in the way of cap space this offseason, so they're going to have to shop in the bargain bin, and we've seen that Bosa can do decent work in a rotational role on a top team."

Joey Bosa inked a one-year, $12.6 million deal with the AFC East squad last offseason, after the Chargers made the decision to part ways with him.

When the veteran joined the Bills, he expressed winning and being part of a championship team was very important to him, especially at this stage of his career.

"I know it's been a tough last few years, but I know when I'm healthy and I'm on the field, I play really well, and I'm at a high level," Bosa said. "I know winning is obviously a huge part of it, but I think I have a lot to prove to people, but mostly just myself. That I can prove to myself that I know the kind of player that I am, and I know I've had some good moments over the last few years, but it's about putting it all together throughout the whole season and being available for my team."

Last season, the 30-year-old recorded five sacks, five forced fumbles, two passes defensed and 29 tackles.

"I'm locked in this year. I just want to do everything I can possibly do to stay healthy and to contribute to this team and be a part of winning. "I'm running out of time here, it's going fast, I mean Year 10 already coming up and I just don't have that many moments left," said Bosa. "So, I have to grasp them while I can, and I think all that's on my mind is going to be football this year, and helping the team."

