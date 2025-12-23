Five Detroit Lions Named to 2026 Pro Bowl Games

The Detroit Lions have five players who earned Pro Bowl honors, as announced by the NFL Tuesday.

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, offensive tackle Penei Sewell, running back Jahmyr Gibbs, defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and linebacker Jack Campbell are the five players selected to represent the Lions in the Pro Bowl games this season.

Voting for the Pro Bowl games is comprised of a consensus between fan, player and coach voting. Each counts for one-third of the total vote. As a team, the Lions finished fifth in the league in fan votes.

Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell will each make their fourth-straight Pro Bowl appearance. Both joined the team as draft picks in 2021, the first year of the Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell era, and both have established themselves as long-term centerpieces.

St. Brown is in the midst of his fourth-straight season with over 1,000 receiving yards and with two catches will have a fourth-straight year of 100 receptions. He has amassed 1,194 yards through 15 games and is one touchdown shy of tying his career high with 12.

The USC product also set a new NFL record for the most catches by a player in their first five NFL seasons.

Sewell has allowed just one sack over the course of the entire 2025 season and remains in consideration for being one of the best offensive tackles in football.

Gibbs is a Pro Bowl selection for the second-straight year. He has become one of the most explosive running backs in the entire league, with over 1,100 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground. To go along with that, Gibbs has contributed 72 catches for 560 yards and four touchdowns as a pass-catcher.

Hutchinson is making his second Pro Bowl appearance this year, as he has become a defensive anchor for Detroit's pass-rush. He has surpassed double-digit sacks for the second time in his career, and is currently tied for a career-high with 11.5 through 15 games.

For his efforts, Hutchinson earned a four-year, $180 million contract extension that came with $141 million guaranteed.

Congratulations to the Lions selected to this year's #ProBowlGames pic.twitter.com/2czCtWNk38 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 23, 2025

The Pro Bowl selection is the first of Campbell's career. He has had a career-best year with 159 tackles, 83 being solos, along with nine tackles for loss, five sacks and three forced fumbles. A first-round pick of the Lions in 2023, he has emerged as a defensive centerpiece.

The Lions also had five players named as alternates. These players include quarterback Jared Goff (first alternate), safety Brian Branch (first alternate), wide receiver Jameson Williams (fourth alternate), safety Kerby Joseph (fifth alternate) and tight end Sam LaPorta (fifth alternate).

Branch, Joseph and LaPorta are all on injured reserve with season-ending injuries.

More from Lions OnSI: