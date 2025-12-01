'God Help Me': Lions Safety Deletes X Account, IG Photos

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph has made a decision regarding his status on social media.

It was observed on Monday morning the talented safety had deleted his X account and removed all of the photos from his personal Instagram account.

Joseph had a substantial following and has been known to have a playful banter with fans and those commenting about him and the team.

Recently, he had been commenting when reporters were discussing his injury status and sharing that he would not be playing that week.

The 2025 season has not gone according to plan for the 25-year-old, as he has missed the last six games due to a knee injury. He signed a contract extension through the 2029 season this past offseason.

Dan Campbell indicated the pain in his knee may not ever fully go away, but the former third-round pick has been working to strengthen the knee to be able to return and contribute.

Joseph told the team's flagship radio station he wants to return, but is not mad about having to sit out.

"I want to be out there, but I mean, if I’m not out there, I can’t be mad. I’m blessed to be here still, to be alive," Joseph explained to reporter Will Burchfield last week. "Other people are in way worse situations than I’m in. I’m just blessed that I’m still here watching them, with the opportunity to come back."

Lions safety deletes X account, removes all photos from social media @DetroitPodcast pic.twitter.com/Ju2FIjU5pE — Detroit Lions On SI (@AllLionsFN) December 1, 2025

Brian Branch told reporters Thomas Harper has filled in admirably in Joseph's absence.

Joseph expressed, "I told him, 'It’s going to take everybody to win.' He was my backup, so him coming in and getting those reps and those game experiences, I told him, ‘Man, it’s going to be rough sometimes, bro, but you just gotta keep going, keep getting better, block out all the outside noise, no matter what.’ And that’s what he’s done, so I’m just proud of him."

Harper recorded an interception against the Giants and has been earning praise for his consistency playing on the back end.

"Man, I told him going into the week, 'Expect it, bro, expect it. The ball is going to be up in the air and as a safety, man, you’re gonna be out there with space, so when the ball’s in the air, it’s yours. Make your plays.’ And he made his play, so I’m so happy for him. I was so happy seeing it."

