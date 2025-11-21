Lions 'Dancing Bear' Nose Tackle Enjoys Playing Defensive End
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeill was still able to stay on the field, despite rookie Tyleik Williams playing 36 defensive snaps against the Philadelphia Eagles.
McNeill had the opportunity to play defensive end, a position he enjoyed due to being able to see the game from a totally different perspective.
"Just the space, being able to see what that space is like. Getting to see guys like Hutch, Dav (Marcus Davenport) out there, you just kind of wonder what it's like out there in that space. I got to see it for myself. You got to see a couple of things," said McNeill. "We learned a lot of different things out there, learned the game of football a little differently. Because I've been so here, like with the tackle, guard, center, that I can't really see outside of me. So, being able to see it from that perspective, watch how plays unfold and stuff, when it's all inside of me, it's a lot different."
Would McNeill like to make the move permanent?
"I don't think I could do that. I think I'm locked in at 3-tech. I probably wouldn't want to. To play big end, I'm not gonna lose any more weight anyway. I gotta play a lot of 4-I stuff, so it's cool to be out there, just to see the game more differently. Definitely more space."
Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard indicated he is grateful the defense is chalk full of talented, hard-working players that afford him the opportunity to put the best players out on the field and to attack different opponents in a myriad of ways.
“I believed in his first, second year, we called him a dancing bear. He’s light on his feet, he’s explosive. His first steps, just as fast as our defensive end room. Yeah, I said it. It’s just as fast," said Sheppard. "So, when you see a player like that, again, not trying to force anybody on the field. But if there is a why and a legit reason behind it, we’ll make it happen. The whole plan is to put your best 11 out there.
"I’m afforded the opportunity to coach at an organization that believes in that as well. They don’t care. Dan (Campbell) has never said one time, ‘Why is this guy, why didn’t that guy play?’ He has full faith, trust, and belief that we’re going to put these players in the best position possible.”