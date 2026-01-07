Lions List of Offensive Coordinator Candidates Reportedly Includes Former QB
The first domino of a critical offseason for the Lions fell Tuesday as the team decided to part ways with offensive coordinator John Morton. Morton spent just one season as Detroit’s OC, with head coach Dan Campbell deciding to take over play-calling duties in the middle of the 2025 season.
Detroit’s prior OC Ben Johnson is thriving in his first year as the Bears’ head coach, helping guide Chicago to an 11-6 record, an NFC North title and the franchise’s first postseason appearance since ‘20. In a press conference Monday, Campbell said the first thing he needs to figure out over the offseason is his staff, with Morton’s departure coming a day later.
Mere hours after Morton’s firing, the Lions reportedly already have an intriguing candidate in mind for the role. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Lions have started off their OC search with David Blough who was the backup quarterback in Detroit from ‘19 to ‘21, then returning for a brief second stint in ‘23 on the team’s practice squad.
Blough made seven starts and nine appearances over four NFL seasons, most recently starting two games for the Cardinals four seasons ago. He was hired by the Commanders as assistant QBs coach last year and was promoted to interim QBs coach in December once Tavita Pritchard left to become Stanford’s coach.
He started five games for the Lions in ‘19, throwing for 984 yards and four touchdowns to six interceptions, going 0-5 as Detroit’s starter following injuries to Matthew Stafford and backup Jeff Driskel. He has familiarity with Campbell, as the Lions coach was hired before the last season of Blough’s first stint in Detroit.
The Lions’ OC search has just begun, but they may look to a recent former player to fill the vacancy.