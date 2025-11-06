Lions Kelvin Sheppard Reacts to Passing of Cowboys Defensive End
The NFL world is mourning the unfortunate passing of Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland.
Early on Thursday morning, news broke the 2024 second-round draft pick tragically passed away. No cause of death has yet to be released by the Cowboys or Kneeland's representatives.
Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard had just heard the news prior to his weekly media session with local reporters.
Sheppard did not have any details, but wanted to convey his condolences on the unfortunate news.
"We had him for a top-30. Special kid. Man, that's very unfortunate. I have no idea about the details of anything, but I just remember it was something about that kid, a special kid. I think he had something with his upbringing. I don't want to misspeak, obviously, on something, but I know he had dealt with something coming up through adversity and things like that," said Sheppard. "But whether you deal with anything or you live a joyous life your whole life, you never want to see a kid, I believe, at the age of 24, to pass away. So, my condolences with his family, loved ones and everybody involved."
The Cowboys shared on social media, "It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning," the team said. "Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. "
Detroit had Kneeland visit the team's Allen Park Performance Center for an official visit during the 2024 pre-draft process.
Kneeland's agent, Jon Perzley, shared, "I am shattered to confirm that my client and dearest friend Marshawn Kneeland passed away last night. Marshawn poured his heart into every snap, every practice, and every moment on the field. To lose someone with his talent, spirit and goodness is a pain I can hardly put into words. My heart aches for his family, his teammates, and everyone who loved him, and I hope they fell the support of the entire football community during this unimaginable time. I ask that you please give his loved ones the privacy and compassion they need to grieve this tremendous loss."
This season, the talented defensive end started three for the Cowboys and recorded 12 tackles.
"We are deeply saddened by the tragic news of the passing of Cowboys’ Marshawn Kneeland," the league released in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his girlfriend Catalina, family, friends and his teammates."