Lions Second-Year DL Had Challenging Season, Remained Patient

Detroit Lions second-year defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo only appeared in two games this season, both against the Chicago Bears.

For the former sixth-round pick, it was a challenging sophomore campaign, as he was a healthy scratch for a significant portion of the season.

Last season, he suffered a meniscus injury on Thanksgiving, derailing his rookie season.

This year, he appeared in the regular season finale, playing 22 defensive snaps and five special teams snaps. On the season, he played a total of 59 defensive snaps and recorded three combined tackles (2 solo).

"It was very exciting, man," Wingo told Lions OnSI. "Just to have another opportunity to get back on the field and be out there with my brothers, so that's fine."

Ahead of him on the depth chart were DJ Reader, Alim McNeill, Roy Lopez and Tyleik Williams, making it difficult to crack the lineup, even though he was steadily improving each week at practice.

“I’m glad he’s here. It’s not his own doing. It’s like any of the rest of the guys, man. You just keep working. Our eyes are always open in practice. I watch those reps all the time," said Dan Campbell. "I watch both sides of the ball. I’m looking at the scout team. You can earn your right to get back up just by the way you practice.”

For the first time in his career, he found himself sitting on the sidelines, not being able to help a football team win.

"It was actually really tough for me," said Wingo. "Not being able to play a lot this year. It's the first time ever in my career, just sitting back and watching, even in high school. I've always had a lot of immediate impact on the game. So, just sitting back watching, it was tough. Didn't complain, worked hard and practiced, lifted a lot in the weight room. So, I just stayed a professional, you know?"

The coaching staff has been impressed with his growing explosiveness and relentless effort. Moving forward, the emphasis will be consistency against the run.

“It’s just this all just comes to a numbers game,” defensive coach Kacy Rodgers shared with reporters. “I was watching when the show team was out he’s been running some of their reps and his explosiveness, he’s just ripping through there. He said, ‘Coach, you know I’m just ready when you need me.’ So that’s kind of it, because of the way it is.”

Veteran leaders not only shared with him how to approach his career, but also chatted with him about life lessons.

Wingo shared, "They talked how to attack every day. Staying composed with everything that you do. They were great guys, great leaders. So, I mean, they taught me life lessons as well as football. They taught me a lot."

In the offseason, Wingo will train at Excel 360 in St. Louis as well as in San Diego. He noted there will be several locations he works out at in order to prepare for his third season.

Being around defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard, Wingo expressed the former NFL linebacker will continue to grow with the unit.

"He has a great defensive mind and he's a great leader," said Wingo. "He's definitely a leader of men. I feel like that's a trait you have to have, being a coordinator at any level. So, he was great in that aspect. As we continue to grow, he'll continue to grow with us. That is why are we good."

