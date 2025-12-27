Lions' QB, Star DT Earn Poor PFF Grades Against Vikings

The Detroit Lions have one game remaining in the 2025 season.

There will be no postseason, as the Lions were eliminated from contention with Thursday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings. After two straight NFC North division titles, the Lions currently are in fourth-place in the division with one game remaining.

Thursday's game was an amalgamation of all the things that have hindered the Lions throughout their inconsistent two-month stretch. They had poor offensive line play, turnover issues, more injuries on defense and an inability to make the big play in key moments.

Quarterback Jared Goff turned in his worst performance of the season, and was among the lowest graded players in Thursday's game via Pro Football Focus. With three fumbles lost and two interceptions, Goff earned an overall offensive grade of 46.6, which ranked above only tight ends Giovanni Ricci and Shane Zylstra and center Kingsley Eguakun.

Defensively, the Lions' lowest PFF-graded player was defensive tackle Alim McNeill. Normally a centerpiece and defensive stalwart, McNeill was hindered by an abdominal injury that rendered him questionable entering Thursday's game. He played just 14 snaps, the lowest total he's played since returning from injury in Week 7.

On a brighter note, Detroit's highest PFF-graded player was defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. The Michigan product recorded two sacks of Minnesota quarterback Max Brosmer, bringing his total to a career-best 13.5 in his fourth NFL season.

Offensively, Isaac TeSlaa paced the team with a 77.7 grade after recording his sixth touchdown of the season. TeSlaa has emerged as a reliable part of the Lions' offense, as he has delivered

Here is a breakdown of the Lions' highest and lowest PFF-graded players in Thursday's game with a minimum of 10 snaps played.

Highest PFF-graded offensive players

WR Isaac TeSlaa — 77.7

OT Penei Sewell — 76.0

RB David Montgomery — 75.9

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown — 73.2

OG Tate Ratledge — 69.4

Lowest PFF-graded offensive players

TE Anthony Firkser — 47.9

QB Jared Goff — 46.6

TE Giovanni Ricci — 43.3

TE Shane Zylstra — 39.9

C Kingsley Eguakun — 39.5

Highest PFF-graded defensive players

DE Aidan Hutchinson — 90.6

LB Malcolm Rodriguez — 84.2

FS Daniel Thomas — 77.9

LB Derrick Barnes — 75.9

LB Jack Campbell — 75.8

Lowest PFF-graded defensive players

DL Roy Lopez — 68.0

CB D.J. Reed — 67.4

DT Tyleik Williams — 64.1

CB Rock Ya-Sin — 50.9

DT Alim McNeill — 41.1

