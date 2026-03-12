Detroit Lions Projected Depth Chart After Early 2026 Free Agency

The new NFL season officially began Wednesday with the start of the new league year.

As a result, transactions and signings agreed to throughout the offseason became official at 4 p.m. Wednesday, and teams are continuing to find key players who can help them throughout free agency. The Detroit Lions are among that group, and have made a few moves early in the offseason.

Detroit currently has some needs that have yet to be addressed, but the team has been active with four external signings early in free agency.

Here's an updated look at the Lions' depth chart with free agency officially underway.

Quarterback

Starter: Jared Goff

Backup: Teddy Bridgewater

The Lions lost Kyle Allen, who had backed up Goff last year, to a two-year deal with the Buffalo Bills. However, less than 24 hours later the team opted to bring back Bridgewater, who had been with the team for two seasons prior to this year. He figures to be a steady and reliable backup with an innate knowledge of the offensive system.

Running back

Starter: Jahmyr Gibbs

Backup: Isiah Pacheco

Reserves: Sione Vaki, Jacob Saylors, Jabari Small

With the trade of David Montgomery, the Lions needed to find another bruiser for the backfield to pair with Gibbs. They seem to have landed just that with Pacheco, who has struggled with injuries as of late but does have that same thunderous running style. If he can stay healthy, he will be a nice complementary chess piece.

Wide receivers

Starters: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Isaac TeSlaa

Backups: Dominic Lovett, Jackson Meeks, Malik Cunningham

Kalif Raymond departed to join Ben Johnson and the Chicago Bears, leaving the Lions somewhat thin at the receiver position. Lovett could be next in line for Raymond's role in the return game, while Meeks is a high-upside UDFA that developed on the Lions' practice squad as a rookie.

Tight end

Starter: Sam LaPorta

Backup: Brock Wright

Reserves: Zach Horton, Thomas Gordon

With LaPorta's health status somewhat up in the air, the Lions could be looking to add another tight end this offseason. There's a solid crop of prospects at the position in the draft, and new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing's affinity for multi-tight end personnel packages make this a position to watch.

Offensive tackle

Starters: Penei Sewell, Larry Borom

Backups: Devin Cochran, Gio Manu, Colby Sorsdal

An era has officially come to an end in Detroit, with Taylor Decker requesting and being granted his release. The Lions could move Sewell from the right to the left side, which may not be that big of an adjustment for the multi-time All-Pro. Borom was signed early in free agency, but it remains to be seen whether the Lions view him as a starter or as quality veteran depth.

Offensive guard

Starters: Tate Ratledge, Christian Mahogany

Backups: Juice Scruggs, Miles Frazier

Reserves: Michael Niese, Mason Miller

The Lions will have both of their young starting guards back in the fold this offseason, and it offers another opportunity to grow for the young interior lineman. Scruggs was acquired in the Montgomery trade and will push the young players in camp, and will be a steady player the Lions can call on in the event of an injury.

Center

Starter: Cade Mays

Backup: Seth McLaughlin

Detroit released Graham Glasgow and replaced him with Mays, who agreed to a three-year deal to join the team. Mays had been mostly a rotational player with the Panthers, but took over the starting center job and never looked back in 2025. He has a chance to be the team's center of the future, and expectations will be high for him.

Interior defensive line

Starters: Alim McNeill, Tyleik Williams

Backups: Levi Onwuzurike, Mekhi Wingo, Chris Smith

The return of Onwuzurike will help with depth, but the Lions lost Roy Lopez and may lose DJ Reader which has thinned out the group. This means Williams is set to have a bigger role for the defensive line in his second NFL season.

EDGE

Starters: Aidan Hutchinson, Ahmed Hassanein

Backup: Tyler Lacy

The Lions are dangerously thin at the EDGE position at this point, though moves could potentially be coming. Al-Quadin Muhammad remains unsigned, and after an 11-sack season he could be a player the team looks to bring back. However, at this point it is just Hutchinson and Hassanein, the latter of which did not play a snap for Detroit as a rookie.

Linebacker

Starters: Jack Campbell, Derrick Barnes, Malcolm Rodriguez

Backups: N/A

Like the EDGE position, the Lions are growing thin at linebacker. Alex Anzalone signed with the Buccaneers, and Trevor Nowaske was not tendered a restricted free agent contract. Though Nowaske could be back, the re-signing of Rodriguez was massive to help fortify the unit.

Cornerback

Starters: D.J. Reed, Terrion Arnold

Backups: Rock Ya-Sin, Ennis Rakestraw

Reserves: Khalil Dorsey, Nick Whiteside

The Lions lost Amik Robertson, who was a versatile player in the secondary, but were able to hold on to Ya-Sin. Last year, Ya-Sin wound up being very valuable amidst a rash of injuries and will help in 2026. Detroit needs better injury luck, as a healthy Arnold and Rakestraw could help the secondary greatly. However, both players currently have question marks and Detroit would be wise to add more depth.

Safeties

Starters: Brian Branch, Kerby Joseph

Backups: Thomas Harper, Loren Strickland

Reserve: Dan Jackson

Both Branch and Joseph are coming off of seasons ended by injury, and the team could be looking for help at this position as a result. Strickland has been around the organization for two seasons, while Harper proved to be a nice addition through the waiver wire. Jackson is intriguing, but missed all of last season with a training camp injury.

Special teams

Kicker: Jake Bates

Punter: Jack Fox

Long-snapper: Hogan Hatten