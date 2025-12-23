Lions Rookie DT Among Lowest PFF-Graded Players Against Steelers

The Detroit Lions struggled to get going on both sides of the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and ultimately couldn't finish a rally in a must-win game.

The Steelers built a two-score lead two separate times in the fourth quarter, and the Lions managed to have a chance to win the game late. However, penalties wiped out two touchdowns and resulted in the team losing a second-straight game.

With the loss, the Lions are now facing elimination from playoff contention with two games remaining. The Lions have made the playoffs in two straight seasons, and now are in danger of missing the postseason for the first time since 2022.

A big reason for the team's struggles were on the defensive side of the ball, as they were gashed by the Steelers' run game. Jaylen Warren had two 45-yard touchdown runs in the fourth quarter, and the Lions gave up a season-worst 230 rushing yards, which is the most they've given up since 2022.

Offensively, the Lions struggled to establish the run. They finished with just 15 total yards on the ground, which is the fourth-lowest total in Lions history in 1970.

On the offensive side of the ball, Detroit got big contributions from a trio of unheralded stars with Kalif Raymond, Anthony Firkser and Isaac TeSlaa each making big contributions. Raymond and TeSlaa both caught touchdowns, while Firkser hauled in four catches.

Raymond paced the offense with an 84.3 overall offensive grade from Pro Football Focus, while linebacker Jack Campbell led the defense with an 82.7 defensive grade. On the other end, Christian Mahogany was the Lions' lowest PFF-graded offensive player while Avonte Maddox was the lowest PFF-graded defender who played a minimum of 10 snaps.

Here are the highest and lowest PFF-graded Lions from Sunday's game with a minimum of 10 snaps played.

Highest PFF-graded offensive players

WR Kalif Raymond — 84.3

TE Anthony Firkser — 74.7

QB Jared Goff — 74.2

WR Isaac TeSlaa — 72.0

OT Penei Sewell — 64.1

Lowest PFF-graded offensive players

TE Shane Zylstra — 57.1

TE Giovanni Ricci — 56.5

RB Jahmyr Gibbs — 56.4

RB David Montgomery — 55.9

OG Christian Mahogany — 42.4

Highest PFF-graded defensive players

LB Jack Campbell — 82.7

DT Roy Lopez — 81.3

FS Thomas Harper — 79.3

DT DJ Reader — 75.3

LB Derrick Barnes — 68.1

Lowest PFF-graded defensive players

CB Amik Robertson — 60.1

DE Marcus Davenport — 51.6

LB Alex Anzalone — 51.2

DT Tyleik Williams — 46.8

SS Avonte Maddox — 41.3

More from Lions OnSI: