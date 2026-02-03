How to Watch Detroit Lions in 2026 Pro Bowl Games
Six Detroit Lions will be participating in the 2026 Pro Bowl games this year.
After Jahmyr Gibbs, Jack Campbell, Aidan Hutchinson, Penei Sewell and Amon-Ra St. Brown were named to the squad, quarterback Jared Goff was added late as an alternate.
Goff and St. Brown will be playing in their home state, with friends and family in attendance.
"Very cool," the 31-year-old signal-caller said after a practice this week, via the Detroit Free Press. "I wanted to really come to this one just cause it's my hometown, and I wanted to be here for it."
Goff added, "My family's here. I'll have a lot of people here at the game tomorrow and get to spend some time with my family after the game and be here for the rest of the week."
A flag football contest will take place between the AFC and NFC squads.
Do winners and losers get paid?
Back in 2020, the NFL and the NFLPA put in place how Pro Bowlers would be paid for appearances through the 2030 season. Collective bargaining agreements typically span a total of 10 years.
Pro Bowl compensation is set to increase every year of the agreement.
According to the Sporting News, "At last year's Pro Bowl following the 2024 season, the winning players received $92,000, while the losers got $46,000. Now, after the 2025 season, the winners of the Pro Bowl Games are set to receive $96,000, while the losers will still receive $48,000. Those totals are set to increase every year until the 2030 season, when winners get $116,000 and losers get $58,000."
Rosters
NFC Roster
Quarterbacks
Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams (replaced by Jared Goff, Detroit Lions)
Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks (replaced by Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles)
Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
Running Backs
Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions
Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
Fullback
Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers
Wide Receivers
Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions
Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks (replaced by CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys)
George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys
Tight Ends
Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals
George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers (replaced by Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys)
Tackles
Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions
Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (not participating)
Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers
Guards
Tyler Smith, Dallas Cowboys
Joe Thuney, Chicago Bears
Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons
Centers
Drew Dalman, Green Bay Packers
Cam Jurgens, Philadelphia Eagles
Defensive Ends
Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions
Micah Parsons, Green Bay Packers (not participating)
Demarcus Lawrence, Seattle Seahawks (not participating)
Defensive Tackles
Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles (not participating)
Leonard Williams, Seattle Seahawks (not participating)
Quinnen Williams, Dallas Cowboys
Outside Linebackers
Brian Burns, New York Giants
Jared Verse, Los Angeles Rams
Byron Young, Los Angeles Rams
Inside Linebackers
Jack Campbell, Detroit Lions
Zack Baun, Philadelphia Eagles
Cornerbacks
Jaycee Horn, Carolina Panthers
Devon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks (replaced by Keisean Nixon, Green Bay Packers)
Cooper DeJean, Philadelphia Eagles
Quinyon Mitchell, Philadelphia Eagles (replaced by Nashon Wright, Chicago Bears)
Free Safeties
Kevin Bynard, Chicago Bears
Antoine Winfield Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Strong Safety
Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals
Long Snapper
John Weeks, San Francisco 49ers
Kicker
Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys
Punter
Tress Way, Washington Commanders
Return Specialist
Rashid Shaheed, Seattle Seahawks (replaced by KaVontae Turpin, Dallas Cowboys)
Special Teams
Luke Gifford, San Francisco 49ers
AFC Roster
Quarterbacks
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (replaced by Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns)
Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (not participating)
Drake Maye, New England Patriots (replaced by Joe Flacco, Cincinnati Bengals)
Running Backs
Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins
James Cook, Buffalo Bills
Fullbacks
Patrick Ricard, Baltimore Ravens
Wide Receivers
Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
Nico Collins, Houston Texans
Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens (replaced by Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals)
Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos
Tight Ends
Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders (replaced by Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts)
Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs (replaced by Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills)
Tackles
Garrett Boles, Denver Broncos
Dion Dawkins, Bufallo Bills
Joe Alt, Los Angeles Chargers (not participating)
Guards
Quinn Meinerz, Denver Broncos (not participating)
Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts(not participating)
Trey Smith, Kansas City Chiefs
Centers
Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs
Tyler Linderbaum, Baltimore Ravens
Defensive Ends
Will Anderson Jr., Houston Texans
Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns (not participating)
Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders (not participating)
Defensive Tackles
Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs (not participating)
Jeffrey Simmons, Tennessee Titans*
Zach Allen, Denver Broncos
Outside Linebackers
Nik Bottino, Denver Broncos
T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers (replaced by Devin Lloyd, Jacksonville Jaguars)
Tuli Tuipulotu, Los Angeles Chargers
Inside Linebackers
Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens
Azeez Al-Shaair, Houston Texans
Cornerbacks
Derek Stingley Jr., Houston Texans
Patrick Surtain II, Denver Broncos
Christian Gonzalez, New England Patriots (replaced by Kamari Lassiter, Houston Texans)
Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns
Free Safeties
Jalen Ramsey, Pittsburgh Steelers (replaced by Calen Bullock, Houston Texans)
Strong Safeties
Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens
Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers
Long Snapper
Ross Matiscik, Jacksonville Jaguars
Punter
Jordan Stout, Baltimore Ravens
Kicker
Cameron Dicker, Los Angeles Chargers
Return Specialist
Chimere Dike, Tennessee Titans
Special Teams
Ben Skowronek, Pittsburgh Steelers
How to Watch
Date: Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026
Location: Moscone Center (San Francisco, California)
Time: 8 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
