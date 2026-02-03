How to Watch Detroit Lions in 2026 Pro Bowl Games

Six Detroit Lions will be participating in the 2026 Pro Bowl games this year.

After Jahmyr Gibbs, Jack Campbell, Aidan Hutchinson, Penei Sewell and Amon-Ra St. Brown were named to the squad, quarterback Jared Goff was added late as an alternate.

Goff and St. Brown will be playing in their home state, with friends and family in attendance.

"Very cool," the 31-year-old signal-caller said after a practice this week, via the Detroit Free Press. "I wanted to really come to this one just cause it's my hometown, and I wanted to be here for it."

Goff added, "My family's here. I'll have a lot of people here at the game tomorrow and get to spend some time with my family after the game and be here for the rest of the week."

A flag football contest will take place between the AFC and NFC squads.

Do winners and losers get paid?

Back in 2020, the NFL and the NFLPA put in place how Pro Bowlers would be paid for appearances through the 2030 season. Collective bargaining agreements typically span a total of 10 years.

Pro Bowl compensation is set to increase every year of the agreement.

According to the Sporting News, "At last year's Pro Bowl following the 2024 season, the winning players received $92,000, while the losers got $46,000. Now, after the 2025 season, the winners of the Pro Bowl Games are set to receive $96,000, while the losers will still receive $48,000. Those totals are set to increase every year until the 2030 season, when winners get $116,000 and losers get $58,000."

Rosters

NFC Roster

Quarterbacks

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams (replaced by Jared Goff, Detroit Lions)

Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks (replaced by Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles)

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Running Backs

Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

Fullback

Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers

Wide Receivers

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks (replaced by CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys)

George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys

Tight Ends

Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers (replaced by Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys)

Tackles

Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions

Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (not participating)

Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers

Guards

Tyler Smith, Dallas Cowboys

Joe Thuney, Chicago Bears

Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons

Centers

Drew Dalman, Green Bay Packers

Cam Jurgens, Philadelphia Eagles

Defensive Ends

Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions

Micah Parsons, Green Bay Packers (not participating)

Demarcus Lawrence, Seattle Seahawks (not participating)

Defensive Tackles

Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles (not participating)

Leonard Williams, Seattle Seahawks (not participating)

Quinnen Williams, Dallas Cowboys

Outside Linebackers

Brian Burns, New York Giants

Jared Verse, Los Angeles Rams

Byron Young, Los Angeles Rams

Inside Linebackers

Jack Campbell, Detroit Lions

Zack Baun, Philadelphia Eagles

Cornerbacks

Jaycee Horn, Carolina Panthers

Devon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks (replaced by Keisean Nixon, Green Bay Packers)

Cooper DeJean, Philadelphia Eagles

Quinyon Mitchell, Philadelphia Eagles (replaced by Nashon Wright, Chicago Bears)

Free Safeties

Kevin Bynard, Chicago Bears

Antoine Winfield Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Strong Safety

Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals

Long Snapper

John Weeks, San Francisco 49ers

Kicker

Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys

Punter

Tress Way, Washington Commanders

Return Specialist

Rashid Shaheed, Seattle Seahawks (replaced by KaVontae Turpin, Dallas Cowboys)

Special Teams

Luke Gifford, San Francisco 49ers

NFC coach Jerry Rice talks with Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

AFC Roster

Quarterbacks

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (replaced by Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns)

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (not participating)

Drake Maye, New England Patriots (replaced by Joe Flacco, Cincinnati Bengals)

Running Backs

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins

James Cook, Buffalo Bills

Fullbacks

Patrick Ricard, Baltimore Ravens

Wide Receivers

Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Nico Collins, Houston Texans

Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens (replaced by Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals)

Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos

Tight Ends

Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders (replaced by Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts)

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs (replaced by Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills)

Tackles

Garrett Boles, Denver Broncos

Dion Dawkins, Bufallo Bills

Joe Alt, Los Angeles Chargers (not participating)

Guards

Quinn Meinerz, Denver Broncos (not participating)

Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts(not participating)

Trey Smith, Kansas City Chiefs

Centers

Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs

Tyler Linderbaum, Baltimore Ravens

Defensive Ends

Will Anderson Jr., Houston Texans

Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns (not participating)

Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders (not participating)

Defensive Tackles

Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs (not participating)

Jeffrey Simmons, Tennessee Titans*

Zach Allen, Denver Broncos

Outside Linebackers

Nik Bottino, Denver Broncos

T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers (replaced by Devin Lloyd, Jacksonville Jaguars)

Tuli Tuipulotu, Los Angeles Chargers

Inside Linebackers

Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens

Azeez Al-Shaair, Houston Texans

Cornerbacks

Derek Stingley Jr., Houston Texans

Patrick Surtain II, Denver Broncos

Christian Gonzalez, New England Patriots (replaced by Kamari Lassiter, Houston Texans)

Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns

Free Safeties

Jalen Ramsey, Pittsburgh Steelers (replaced by Calen Bullock, Houston Texans)

Strong Safeties

Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens

Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers

Long Snapper

Ross Matiscik, Jacksonville Jaguars

Punter

Jordan Stout, Baltimore Ravens

Kicker

Cameron Dicker, Los Angeles Chargers

Return Specialist

Chimere Dike, Tennessee Titans

Special Teams

Ben Skowronek, Pittsburgh Steelers

How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026

Location: Moscone Center (San Francisco, California)

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

