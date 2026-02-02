5 Keys for Detroit Lions to Contend for Super Bowl in 2026

It is officially Super Bowl week in the NFL.

The ensuing week will feature plenty of storylines and excitement ahead of the final game of the 2025 season, with the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots squaring off with the Lombardi Trophy on the line on Sunday.

As the game unfolds, the Detroit Lions will be among the teams trying to chart a course to get back into the mix in 2026. After an underwhelming season in 2025, general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell will be looking to get back to the playoffs after missing for the first time since 2022.

Here are five keys for the Lions to get back into the mix of Super Bowl contenders in the 2026 season.

Stabilize offensive line

The Lions need to get back to being a team that is built around a successful offensive line. Though Penei Sewell was an All-Pro selection in 2026, the unit as a whole struggled after longtime center Frank Ragnow announced his retirement.

Ragnow tried to come back late in the year, but ultimately was unable to after he failed his physical with a Grade 3 hamstring strain. It was Graham Glasgow's show for most of the year, but Kingsley Eguakun also got an opportunity to start late in the year. Eguakun was signed by the Cleveland Browns prior to the regular season finale.

If the Lions are going to get back to the top tier, they'll need to sure up the uncertainty on the offensive line. A big decision looms with Taylor Decker uncertain to return for another season, while the interior offensive line has questions of its own.

Detroit could help themselves greatly by finding an answer to their center question, and an offseason of growth from Christian Mahogany and Tate Ratledge could stabilize the guard position. A return to form from the offensive line could settle the storm and lead to more consistency for the offense as a whole.

Stay healthy

Health has been a huge part of the Lions' downfall each of the last two years. In 2024, the Lions managed to earn the NFC's No. 1 seed despite having as many as 20 players on injured reserve, and suffered plenty more significant injuries in 2025 but were unable to overcome them in such a way.

Part of avoiding the injury bug is certainly luck, which has not been on the Lions' side in this area over the last two seasons. However, some believe the team may need to tone down the intensity at practices to avoid further risk of injury.

Regardless of what is leading to these sometimes fluky injuries, the Lions at their best are dangerous and as a result the injuries have hindered their full potential. Better injury luck and overall health will certainly help Detroit in its quest for contention next season.

Goff leads the way

Though the offense's success starts and ends with the performance of the offensive line, Jared Goff effectively holds the keys to the car. The veteran managed to have a solid season despite the team's overall struggles, throwing for 4,564 yards, 34 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Questions still arise about whether or not Goff has what it takes to win a Super Bowl, as he lost his only appearance in the big game up to this point with the Los Angeles Rams. He has proven doubters wrong in big moments before, but was unable to get the Lions there in their last two playoff runs.

If the veteran is consistent, avoids turnovers and is kept upright by a resurgent offensive line, he has the ceiling of being in the MVP conversation and as such can lead the Lions on another playoff run.

Defense finishes top-10 in takeaways

Though the overall product needs some fine-tuning, the Lions' defense showed some serious improvement early in the year. Injuries played a big role in their late-season struggles, particularly with both Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph suffering season-ending injuries.

These injuries also hampered the Lions' ability to take the ball away from opponents. Joseph had three interceptions in six games played, and had led the league the previous year in interceptions. Detroit finished 20th in the league in takeaways in 2025.

If they're able to get healthy and return to form, the Lions should be able to be more impactful taking the ball away from opponents. This would make life much easier on their defense, and as a result help boost their offense.

Return of the run game duo

The Lions have been at their best over the last three years when both Jahmyr GIbbs and David Montgomery have been active and performing at a high level. The two complement each other nicely with differing style, but they have what it takes to punish opposing defenses.

Late in the year, the Lions went away from utilizing Montgomery as much as he had less of an impact. There's been some concern that he may not be back despite signing a two-year extension last season, but the best version of the Lions' offense features a thunder to Gibbs' lightning.

If the Lions can get back to having an effective duo, which would help take some tread off Gibbs' tires and open up their play-action passing game more effectively, their offense becomes exponentially more dangerous. Goff thrives in play-action, and the Lions' run-first identity would benefity greatly from a more consistent and effective run game.

More from Lions OnSI: