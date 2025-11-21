Lions TE Sam LaPorta Has Procedure, 'Slim' Chance to Return in 2025
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta has likely played his last snap this season.
Speaking to local reporters prior to practice on Friday morning, head coach Dan Campbell expressed LaPorta had a procedure that went well on his injured back and that he felt there was really a 'slim' chance the second-round pick would return this season.
Offensive coordinator John Morton was asked this week how he felt the team has missed the talented, all-around tight end.
"All the time. I mean he’s a hell of an all-around blocker, receiver, he can do it all. But he was really reliable on third down in the red zone, that’s the biggest thing," said Morton. "But his blocking on first and second down. I mean the way he’s improved with his blocking, it’s just been awesome. So, our other guys - all the tight ends have got to step up.”
With LaPorta being out, Brock Wright is now tasked with leading the unit. There is a really good chance Anthony Firkser could be elevated from the practice squad this week.
Also, third-round draft pick Isaac TeSlaa could be called upon to block more in Morton's offense.
"I’m starting to trust a lot of guys. I mean we’re - all these guys are veteran guys now, so we’ll have certain packages for whoever based on what they do. Yeah, not having LaPorta, it’s a tough deal. I always smile when you bring up LaPorta, I’m not smiling right now," said Morton. "No, but this gives everybody else some opportunities and then we have to be creative and that’s the fun part. We love that part game planning. I love this.
"Trying to figure out things and trying to create mismatches here and there. So, we’ll have a bunch of different packages and looking forward to it," Morton added. "We’ll practice that today on third down. And even on first and second down, we’re putting guys in different spots. They’ve got to learn - someone’s got to step up because that’s a big loss not having LaPorta, there’s no doubt.”
Ahead of the Giants game, Detroit's fifth-year head coach also indicated he felt the most hopeful about Malcolm Rodriguez and D.J. Reed being active this week, while he did not express much confidence that safety Kerby Joseph would suit up at Ford Field.
Campbell indicated Terrion Arnold was also progressing, but it is still unclear if he will play this week.
Joseph, if he does not suit up, will miss his fifth consecutive game dealing with a knee injury.