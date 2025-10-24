All Lions

Lions Set Week 7 ESPN Monday Night Football Record

The Lions continue to be a popular watch among NFL fans. 

Vito Chirco

ESPN/ABC Monday Night Football commentators Joe Buck, left, and Troy Aikman before the Detroit Lions vs. Las Vegas Raiders game at Ford Field, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023.
ESPN/ABC Monday Night Football commentators Joe Buck, left, and Troy Aikman before the Detroit Lions vs. Las Vegas Raiders game at Ford Field, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. / Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Detroit Lions continue to prove they’re one of the NFL’s most popular teams

According to ESPN, the Lions’ Week 7 showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field drew an audience of 18.8 million viewers, making it the most-watched Monday Night Football Week 7 game in ESPN history (since 2006). 

The viewership represented a 19 percent increase from last year’s early Week 7 MNF contest between the Ravens and the Buccaneers, also broadcast on ESPN and ABC.

The record-breaking audience came as part of ESPN’s true doubleheader format, with Detroit and Tampa Bay kicking off at 7 p.m. EST, followed by the Texans and the Seahawks at 10 p.m. EST. 

Among all 54 instances of multiple MNF games – whether doubleheaders or staggered starts – the Lions-Buccaneers tilt now stands as ESPN’s most-watched individual game.

The Lions defeated Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers in the aforementioned primetime contest, 24-9. Dan Campbell's squad sits at 5-2 and in second place in the NFC North heading into its Week 8 bye.

Up next for Detroit is a divisional matchup with the Minnesota Vikings (3-4) Sunday, Nov. 2, at Ford Field. Kickoff for the game is set for 1 p.m. EST.

Under Campbell, the Lions have been a consistent primetime force, boasting a 13-3 record in such games. They have also won a franchise-best five straight Monday Night Football contests.

The team’s growing national profile mirrors its on-field success. 

Once the laughingstock of the entire league, Detroit has become must-watch television, thanks to its tough, physical style and charismatic leadership. 

Fans have responded accordingly, tuning in in record numbers to watch the Lions’ resurgence unfold under Campbell and starting quarterback Jared Goff.

Accounting for both MNF games October 20 (7 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.), ESPN averaged 12.7 million viewers for the doubleheader, marking its second-highest two-game average since 2015, trailing only this season’s Week 2 doubleheader (an average of 13.5 million viewers).

The network also noted that the Week 7 average outpaced all ‘2 games, 1 night’ broadcasts (2022 - present), as well as every Week 1 doubleheader from the past decade.

As the Lions prepare for their next primetime affair – a Week 11 Sunday Night Football showdown with the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles – they’ve proven their style of football not only wins but also draws national attention like never before.

The record viewership validates what Lions fans have long believed to be true: this team is no longer a novelty; it’s a marquee attraction.

Vito has covered the NFL and the Detroit Lions for the past five years.  Has extensive reporting history of college athletics, the Detroit Tigers and Detroit Mercy Athletics.  Chirco's work include NFL columns, analyzing potential Detroit Lions prospects coming out of college, NFL draft coverage and analysis of events occurring in the NFL.  Extensive broadcasting experience including hosting a Detroit Tigers podcast and co-hosting a Detroit Lions NFL podcast since 2019. 

