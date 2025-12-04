Expert Predictions: Will Detroit Lions Defeat Dallas Cowboys?

The Detroit Lions will square off with the Dallas Cowboys in a virtual must-win contest Thursday night at Ford Field. Kickoff for the primetime tilt is set for 8:15 p.m. (EST).

The Lions, coming off a 31-24 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving Day, find themselves in third place in the NFC North with five games to go.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys, winners of three straight, are red hot. They’re coming off a 31-28 triumph over the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving, and presently sit at 6-5-1 and in second place in the NFC East.

Here are the predictions from the Detroit Lions On SI staff for the Lions' Week 14 affair with Dallas.

Christian Booher

The Detroit Lions are facing a must-win game Thursday against the Dallas Cowboys. Amidst recent injuries and close losses, the Lions are facing a potential hit to their playoff hopes against a streaking Cowboys team at Ford Field.

On one hand, the Cowboys are playing very well over a three-game win streak that has put them back in the playoff conversation. Dallas has gotten solid production from Dak Prescott and an array of playmakers around him, and with the Lions without two starters in the secondary, it could be tough for them to contain them.

However, the Lions have sputtered lately and now firmly have their backs against the wall. They've lost four out of seven, and doubt has begun to cloud around them. Dan Campbell has faced some criticism because of his decision-making in games lately, but he has always seemed to find ways to have the team ready in situations like this. They haven't lost consecutive games since 2022 for a reason, and I believe that streak continues.

After weeks of unfortunate luck and close misses in key situations, Jared Goff and the offense finds its groove as Detroit converts multiple fourth-downs and finds a way to win in a shootout.

Lions 37, Cowboys 33

Vito Chirco

The Detroit Lions head into their Week 14 showdown with the Dallas Cowboys needing a win in the worst way.

At 7-5 and stuck in third place in the NFC North, Detroit faces very little room for error as the playoff picture has tightened. Dallas, sitting at 6-5-1, is in a similar position. Both teams enter Thursday night on the outside looking in for the postseason.

The Lions’ struggling defense, which has allowed north of 350 total yards each of the past two weeks, will be challenged against the Cowboys’ third-ranked offense. Dallas is averaging 29.3 points per game, and has produced a league-high 4,717 yards through 12 games.

I fear the Lions’ injury-decimated secondary isn’t going to have a viable answer for the Cowboys’ potent passing attack.

Dallas signal-caller Dak Prescott has thrown for a league-high 3,261 yards, and has recorded an NFL-best 75.6 QBR. Meanwhile, Cowboys receivers George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb have combined for 124 receptions, 1,886 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in 2025.

I believe Detroit’s offense, without Jared Goff security blankets Sam LaPorta and Amon-Ra St. Brown (questionable for Thursday), fails to keep up, and ultimately causes Dan Campbell’s squad to drop back-to-back contests for the first time since 2022.

Cowboys 35, Lions 27

John Maakaron

The Lions spoke extensively about having a sense of urgency this week.

While the team is dealing with more injuries, the time is now to begin their push for the postseason.

Dan Campbell must rely on Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery and Jameson Williams to carry the offense.

If the defense can rattle Dak Prescott, there are opportunities to force some turnovers.

This game has the potential to be high scoring, as the Cowboys’ offense features a pair of receivers that can take the top off of the defense.

Amik Robertson and D.J. Reed certainly have their hands full on Thursday Night Football.

Lions 30, Cowboys 27

Emmett Matasovsky

It is time for a revenge game for Dallas, with Detroit being vulnerable. The Lions blew out Dallas last year, 47-9, but have faced adversity this season. Three starting linemen are questionable, and the top three tight ends for Detroit are all out. Add in the emotional toll of Frank Ragnow being unable to return, and it’s been a tough week for the Lions.

However, the game must go on, and neither squad enters on short rest. As a result, expect a spirited contest. These two squads are not fans of each other, and both are fighting to remain in the playoff picture. Desperation leads to exciting games, exciting play calls and some of the best football of the season.

With Trevon Diggs out, expect Jameson Williams to go over 100 yards again. Alim McNeill will continue to have Dallas’ number, with 1.5 sacks, and Jahmyr Gibbs will produce 150 yards from scrimmage.

With Dallas unable to beat many teams on the road, Detroit emerges victorious.

Lions 31, Cowboys 27

