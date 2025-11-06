Lions Seeking Terrion Arnold to Correct 'Unacceptable' Run Defense
The Detroit Lions have seen growth from second-year cornerback Terrion Arnold, who was able to earn his first-career interception in a home loss last week.
Against the Minnesota Vikings, the defense struggled with uncharacteristic mistakes and difficulty executing in sudden change situations.
Speaking at his weekly media session prior to Thursday practice, defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard was asked about the growth and development of the former first-round draft pick.
“I absolutely see growth with the player in Terrion, absolutely. In pass coverage, it’s been outstanding. He’s cleaned up some of the stuff at the top of the route, and (Lions passing game coordinator/defensive backs coach) Deshea (Townsend)’s done an excellent job developing that player," said Sheppard. "But the part of TA’s game I need to see improve is the run game and run support. It’s unacceptable right now, and he knows that."
Sheppard highlighted what former defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn used to express about defensive identity.
"I learned this from Aaron Glenn, one of my mentors. The identity of your defense shows up when your corner’s at the point of attack in the run game. If you really want to preach you’re a tough defense, you’re a physical outfit, show me your corners when they’re called upon in run support," said Sheppard. "And we’ve been good in that area. And if you want to be on the field, you have to be good in that area.
"We don’t believe in cover guys. Now obviously that’s a part of your job as a defensive back, but we don’t believe in that here," Sheppard commented further. "Our identity as a defense is tough, physical, violent mentality, and that has to show up in all aspects of the game.”
Part of what give's the former NFL linebacker confidence Arnold can quickly improve against the run is the belief his technique can improve and that is not an issue of effort.
"To me, it’s a technique issue, because he’s there at the point of attack. I know Terrion wants to do it, it’s not a will or anything like that. It’s just understanding you’ve got to run your feet in this League. You have to bring your feet, that’s everybody," said Sheppard. "Same thing, one of our best players at the point of attack on third-and-9, Alex (Anzalone), you cannot leave your feet.
"You can’t lunge. You have to bring your feet. The players in this League are too good nowadays to break down the shuffle and all that," Sheppard added. "If we’re going to go out. We’re going to go out swinging. Shooting our gun at the point of attack.”