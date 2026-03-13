The Most Underrated Move Detroit Lions Have Made in Free Agency So Far

The Detroit Lions have focused plenty on their offense throughout the early part of free agency, but their one defensive external free agent signing to this point may have a big impact.

Center Cade Mays and offensive tackle Larry Borom could both be starters on the team's offensive line, while Isiah Pacheco will play a key role in the backfield. However, the team made a signing on Thursday that could wind up having a big impact on their defensive success.

On Thursday, the Lions signed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Christian Izien to a one-year contract. A defender with experience playing both cornerback and safety, Izien could have a massive role for Kelvin Sheppard's defense.

Izien's arrival won't come with copious fanfare, but he will fill a big need for the Lions. He has positional versatility, and can fill a variety of holes the team could encounter over the course of a season.

As a member of the Buccaneers, Izien spent time as a free safety, a box safety, a boundary corner and a slot corner. With the injuries that the Lions encountered in the secondary over the course of the 2025 season, they needed help in all these areas. Izien is an experienced veteran who could step in anywhere in the secondary at any point.

Detroit lost one of its most versatile defensive backs in Amik Robertson, who signed a two-year deal with the Washington Commanders. Izien isn't a one-for-one replacement for Robertson, but has that similar type of versatility that will give the Lions options.

With Robertson gone, the Lions could turn to Izien to compete for the starting nickel job right away. His main competition for that spot will likely be veteran Rock Ya-Sin and Ennis Rakestraw, who missed the whole season after a training camp injury.

On the boundary, the Lions have D.J. Reed and Terrion Arnold penciled in as starters. There is a question mark with Arnold, as there is currently an ongoing situation that he is alleged to have been involved in per a Florida court order.

Izien by trade is a safety, and the Lions badly need reliable depth at the position. Starters Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph both had their seasons ended by injury, and there's some uncertainty about whether or not they will be ready for the start of the upcoming season.

As a result, the presence of the former Buccaneer will pay dividends in some capacity. At the very least, he'll be a core special teamer capable of stepping in to aid the secondary either at safety or cornerback.

Izien is a versatile defender who has the upside to start for Detroit's defense, be it in the slot as a corner or as a safety. Though this signing didn't have the national acclaim that others across the league have, it's one that could be remembered fondly at season's end.