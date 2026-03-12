Cade Mays Shares Why Detroit Lions Were Fit in Free Agency Decision

New Detroit Lions center Cade Mays felt the organization and their head coach were a positive fit for his game, when he had the opportunity to test the waters of free agency.

Meeting with reporters for the first time locally, Mays shared what he feels he brings to the table and why Motown was a solid fit for the next phase of his NFL career.

"I would say I'm a smart, hard working guy who is, you know, going to do all I can to get the job done, make the people around me better," said Mays. "Just do all I can to help this team win and achieve what we want to be."

In Carolina, Mays had the opportunity to play center, even though he did not have vast experience at the NFL level playing at the position.

"It was just a position that came open," said Mays. "I got an opportunity there and just started playing it started learning it. I still feel like I'm on the rise at the position. Have come a long way, but I feel like I'm just now getting to getting on my way up. So, I feel like I've got a long way to go. And I'm excited for the journey."

The hard-nosed, gritty mentality of the Lions resonated with the 26-year-old, who expressed his excitement about joining his new team and getting to work during the offseason workout program.

"I love the brand of football they play. I feel like I would have fit in here," said Mays. "Coming into free agency, I felt like this was a team where they they fit what I do, and I fit what they do. Really looking forward to it.

"Hard-nosed grit. Obviously, you see it all around the building. But, I feel like I just fit into what they do, and I was very, very interested when going through the free agency thing. I'm super excited about it."

The former Carolina Panthers center expressed Detroit's head coach is his type of guy and the brand of football played in Detroit was quite enticing, given how much emphasis has been placed on having a stout rushing attack.

"You look at what you want as a player, as a person. Obviously, coach Dan (Campbell) is my kind of guy. And I feel like I'm like his kind of guy," said Mays. "So, you look at stuff like that, you look at the brand of football they play. Like I said, hard-nosed and you want to move people vertically and get the run game going. So yeah, all that stuff kind of goes into play."