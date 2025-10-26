NFL Highlights Lions Fan Gifting Jahmyr Gibbs Jersey
The Detroit Lions' have one of the most passionate fanbases in the entire National Football League.
An underrated aspect of the fanbase is the true kindness and togetherness that has been displayed on numerous occasions.
A video has surfaced online, that has now been shared by the league's social media channel, which features a random act of kindless that took place last week at Ford Field.
Against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football, a fan wanted to ensure that another fan who was in the correct gear looked the part.
The post has now been shared all over social media and has been seen by millions.
On Monday Night Football, Heather Machemer noticed a young fan was enjoying the game, but was not wearing the correct gear.
According to Machemer, "At the Detroit vs. Buccaneers game, this kid walked through our row in a Pistons jersey. We all joked around in a fun way about him being at the wrong game, with us all laughing including him. He then said he didn't have a Lions jersey so he wore that one. I said who is your favorite Lions player? He said Gibbs and pointed at my shirt, which was a big pic of Gibbs face, because he is my favorite Lions player too!"
Supporters shared their admiration and respect for a fellow fan gifting a stranger an expensive jersey.
"Beautiful moment, that’s what sports are all about: heart, teamwork, and connection," one Lions fans shared.
Another posted, "That’s the kind of connection that transcends the field—passion for the sport and genuine care for each other can’t be faked."
Colin Cowherd admitted what he was totally wrong about
Popular sportstalk radio host Colin Cowherd praised Dan Campbell, after the team won their fifth straight game on Monday Night Football.
Cowherd expressed he had the wrong impression of the former NFL tight end, stemming from his introductory media session that included talk of biting kneecaps.
"Once again, Dan Campbell's culture building, Ted Lasso with biceps energy (was) on display on Monday Night Football, where they've won five straight," Cowherd said. "I'll be honest, I thought he was a meathead. Biting kneecaps in his first press conference. In the history of where Colin is right, where Colin is wrong, this is probably the most wrong I've ever been. Just as Baker Mayfield is a perfect fit for Tampa Bay, Campbell should be the Lions head coach forever. He is a home run."