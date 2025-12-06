Detroit Lions Record When Jahmyr Gibbs Scores Is Turning Heads

The Detroit Lions' offense has had significantly more success throughout the 2025 season when running back Jahmyr Gibbs scores a touchdown.

Whether it be a rushing touchdown or being on the receiving end of a toss from quarterback Jared Goff, the Lions are 8-0 this season when the former first-round pick finds the end zone.

The team, on the other end, is 0-5 when Gibbs is shutout from finding the end zone.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell expressed the former Alabama Crimson Tide running back is growing in the pass game and expects even more out of him in the coming weeks.

"He gets better and better. Then it gets in the game and the routes get crisper and crisper. He just keeps going. There’s just not a cap on this dude yet," said Campbell. "There again, he works his tail off. He’s freaking smart. He’s instinctive. He’s a team guy. He’s something else. So, the sky is the limit for him. He’s just getting started now. He’s just getting started.”

Running backs coach Tashard Choice has been challenging Gibbs to take his game to the next level.

"It's crazy because with them being such great teammates and them both being guys that's got the 'wants' -- meaning they want the ball -- they want to be the guy in the game," Choice said, via ESPN. "We've got some different stuff to make sure both of them get a chance to get the football to run the football and be in there together, but the biggest thing that I try to preach to them is to make the most of your opportunities."

Over the past couple of seasons, Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders has praised Gibbs for his explosive play-making abilities.

With a stellar three touchdown performance against the Cowboys, Gibbs tied Sanders for the most touchdowns in NFL history in their first three seasons (47).

Along with David Montgomery, Detroit features one of the top tandems in the backfield in the entire league.

The duo of Gibbs and Montgomery have each been able to secure at least 1,000 scrimmage yards and 10 scrimmage touchdowns in each of the past two seasons.

They are the first teammates in NFL history to each record at least 1,000 scrimmage yards and 10 scrimmage touchdowns in multiple seasons, consecutive or not.

There is growing discussion Gibbs could earn a lucrative contract extension, following the conclusion of the 2025 season.

