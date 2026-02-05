Perfect Detroit Lions Trade Offer For Raiders Maxx Crosby

The Detroit Lions have the opportunity to significantly upgrade their defensive line, if Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby is available via trade.

Reports have started to surface again that Crosby would be interested in playing for a winner.

NFL insider Dianni Russini recently reported the New England Patriots are one of the teams the 28-year-old would consider playing for, due to coach Mike Vrabel.

“As for this upcoming off season, outside of just free agency, the thing that I’m going to be watching are these players that perhaps want trades,” Russini expressed. “That’s what I want to see. Maxx Crosby doesn’t seem too happy in Las Vegas. Is he going to ask for one officially and ask out? Is that a guy? I can tell you, I know he wants to play for Mike Vrabel. He’s told me before.”

The Lions are the NFL team that is on the top of the list for Crosby, given his ties to the community and to Eastern Michigan University.

He stated on his podcast a couple of years ago he understood the business side of the NFL, but wanted it known how much affinity he had for the Raiders organization.

"I want to be in Vegas. I want to be silver and black. I'll say it loud and (expletive) clear, I want to be a Raider," Crosby emphatically stated. "I've said it over and over and over again, but yeah, it's a business part of it too. I don't have 100% control of all that, but I know that at the end of the day, just seeing all the craziness, it's been (expletive) insane. I can't even open my phone."

Crosby was overwhelmed with the pandemonium started by Lions' fans.

"When it kind of started, like, send me to Detroit. Their fanbase is all over me. It was at a lesser degree, though. It was talked about, but it wasn't, like, a thing," Crosby said. "Now they've started a whole pandemonium, this whole movement, like a revolution, and it's like, I'm sitting here innocently just doing what I do. I feel like I got to address it with my teammates."

With the Raiders going through another regimen change after firing Pete Carroll, the rumblings are growing again the star defensive end may have played his last snap in Las Vegas.

Trade offer

Raiders receive: 2026 1st-round pick (No. 17), 2026 4th-round pick (No. 118), 2027 2nd-round pick

Lions receive: DE Maxx Crosby, 2026 third-round pick (N0. 67)

