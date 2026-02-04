Sources: If Traded, Detroit Lions Are 'First Choice' of Maxx Crosby

The Las Vegas Raiders and star defensive end Maxx Crosby could be parting ways this offseason.

According to multiple sources with knowledge of the situation, if the decision is made by the Raiders front office to trade the 28-year-old, the Detroit Lions are Crosby's clear first choice.

While Crosby has not stated publicly he wants to no longer play for the AFC West squad, several insiders have discussed the possibility he could be dealt prior to the NFL Draft.

In an interview with Yahoo! Sports, Jay Glazer recently expressed, "There’s a couple guys. They tell you they’re playing, they’re playing.”

When asked if he believed Crosby's time with the Raiders is coming to an end, the Fox Sports NFL insiders revealed, “I do. So the day it (Crosby was shut down) happened, no less than 20 teams called me, and asked, ‘Is this real. Can we get him?'”

Raiders general manager John Spytek was recently asked about Crosby's future with the Raiders.

"I have a lot of respect for Maxx Crosby and how much he loves to play the game, and I've had the opportunity in the last several weeks to spend a lot of time with Maxx, and I think it's been well documented that he didn't love the idea of not playing football, and I think you always want that from your best players. In fact, I think that's why they're your best players. So, I love Maxx; he embodies what a Raider is. I've been pretty upfront with that from the day that I sat up here almost a year ago, and I continue to believe that."

Detroit is naturally appealing to the star defender, as the team has had four consecutive winning seasons, he has ties to Eastern Michigan and players on the Lions' roster have raved about Dan Campbell.

Word of how Campbell excels at relating to players has reached all across the league, with very few players speaking ill of the Lions' organization.

Last year, Crosby expressed just how important winning was to him.

“Of course I would love to be here, but I wanna win. I want to win, period. I’m a winner," said Crosby. "That’s in my blood. So every day I wake up, I’m trying to win. .And for me, if it’s meant to be it’s meant to be, you know what I mean? If I’m supposed to be here, I’m supposed to be here. If they don’t think that, I’m not gonna sit here and try to sell myself short.”

More from Detroit Lions OnSI