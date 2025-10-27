Updated Detroit Lions 2025 Game Predictions After Bye Week
The Detroit Lions begin their second half of the 2025 season with a home contest against the Minnesota Vikings.
Head coach Dan Campbell has been able to convey the message of the importance of winning division games.
Here is an updated look at how the Lions' will finish the 2025 season with game-by-game predictions.
Week 9
Sunday, Nov. 2 vs. Vikings
The Vikings offense has been inconsistent since Carson Wentz took over for the injured J.J. McCarthy. Detroit is riding high after a statement win over the Buccaneers and will look to demonstrate they have improved over the bye week. If McCarthy returns, Detroit will take advantage of his inexperience. Key players could return to action for Detroit, also giving Campbell's a squad an emotional lift. (Score: 28-20 win, 6-2).
Week 10
Sunday, Nov. 9 at Commanders
This will be billed as a revenge game. Detroit will play the team that eliminated them from the postseason last year. I would expect the best performance of the season, with all three phases executing at a high level. (Score: 31-24 win, 7-2).
Week 11
Sunday, Nov. 16 at Eagles
Limiting the Eagles' offense is going to be a challenge for Detroit's defense. Saquon Barkley is the best running back in the league and could be hitting his stride by the time Campbell's squad arrives for a key NFC contest. The Eagles being at home gives them the advantage, but the game should be quite competitive in primetime. (Score: 31-30 loss, 7-3).
Week 12
Sunday, Nov. 23 vs. Giants
Detroit rebounds in a big way against a rebuilding Giants squad. The NFC East squad has lost two key offensive weapons and are heading to Detroit with a rookie quarterback. Kelvin Sheppard will devise a plan to expose all of Jaxson Dart's weaknesses. (Score: 38-17 win, 8-3).
Week 13
Thursday, Nov. 27 vs. Packers
Detroit played their worst game of the season in the opener, a disappointing 27-13 loss at Lambeau. On Thanksgiving, the Lions' offense will be executing at a high level and the home crowd will be sent home happy. Jordan Love will cost the Packers their chance to win the division with bad decisions and turnvers. (Score: 38-24 win, 9-3).
Week 14
Thursday, Dec. 5 vs. Cowboys
Detroit hosts a Dallas team that just lost a road contest to the Denver Broncos. Dan Campbell will certainly understand what Sean Payton was able to accomplish in exploiting a Cowboys' defense that gave up many too many explosive plays. (Score, 41-27 win, 10-3).
Week 15
Sunday, Dec. 14 at Rams
The Rams and Lions have a growing rivalry that is renewed at SoFi Stadium. Matthew Stafford is having another stellar season and the addition of Davante Adams has made the Ram's offense much more potent. This will be a challenging game for Detroit to win. (Score: 27-24 loss, 10-4).
Week 16
Sunday, Dec. 21 vs. Steelers
Detroit's pass rush will be excited to face another quarterback that is not likely to break free for big gains on the ground. The Steelers have weapons on offense, but their defense is not going to be able to limit Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown. (Score: 30-20 win, 11-4).
Week 17
Thursday, Dec. 25 at Vikings
A short week favors the team that is mentally able to handle the challenges of not having a full week to prepare. Detroit will celebrate the holiday with a signature road win, silencing a Vikings' crowd that is disappointed the Vikings season went south in the second half. (Score: 24-20 win, 12-4).
Week 18
TBD at Bears
This could be a messy contest where weather is a factor. Detroit will rush for over 150 yards and beat Ben Johnson for the second time this season. (Score: 24-13 win, 13-4).
Final record: 13-4 (First place, NFC North).