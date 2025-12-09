Best Thing That Ever Happened to Lions Was Matthew Stafford Quitting

The Detroit Lions were going nowhere with quarterback Matthew Stafford under center.

Facing another regime change and rebuild, the veteran tearfully marched into a meeting with Lions ownership and essentially quit on the organization.

Stafford did not want to see the mission through until it's completion, opting instead to request a change of scenery.

The results of the Stafford trade completely changed the course of the Lions organization. New general manager Brad Holmes was able to use the additional draft resources to add high-end talent that could be part of the long-term future.

Quarterback Jared Goff proved to be the stabilizing presence a losing franchise needed to be able to weather the early storms.

Goff was essntially discarded by Rams coach Sean McVay, blamed for the ills of the Ram's offense.

Stafford left having not accomplished much in the NFL playoffs, where the greats are measured. With the former No. 1 pick under center, the team went 0-3 in the playoffs.

Only three appearances in 12 years. Year after year, Detroit fell short of their season goals, yet many associated with the Lions still held Stafford in high regards.

Many fans were mesmerized Stafford had the ability to look off defenders and fit passes into tight windows. He arguably had the biggest arm fans had ever seen throw the football.

While he punished defensive backs who fell for the eye-candy, Stafford also had a knack of throwing an interception at the worst possible times. He is not absolved of all the issues he caused because the team did not have All-Pro talent all over the field.

Sometimes, a team simply needs a quarterback that can play a clean game, avoiding the critical mistake and taking what the defense gives you.

What left when Stafford walked out the door was a player who represented what the "Same Old Lions" were about: Just being good enough to fall short of team goals, and not being able to lead a football team to any meaningful success.

Detroit built foundational pieces in the trenches and all over the offense, giving the team the opportunity to climb up the mountain, take their lumps and eventually enjoying playoff success.

Dan Campbell was asked this week if the Rams trade was a win-win deal for both teams.

“Look, I know we’re excited, and I’m sure they’re excited. So, however you want to look at it. I know on our end we’re fortunate to have the guy we have and to get all that we were able to get," said Campbell. "We’ve got (Lions T Penei) Sewell, we’ve got (Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown) Saint, we’ve got a lot of good players, and we’ve got Goff. So, I know it feels like a win for us and I’m sure they do too.”

Goff gives Detroit their best hopes of achieving that elusive goal of winning a Lombardi Trophy.

Stafford gave Detroit heartache and heartbreak. When real leadership was required, sticking with a new staff who had a real plan, the former SEC quarterback bolted, choosing to enjoy success away from the team that took a chance on him and rewarded him with a lucrative 2017 contract extension.

When Stafford returned to Ford Field, fans booed a polarizing figure with a polarizing family.

With Detroit's season hanging in the balance, there is no better quarterback to face than one that will gift his former team a handful of interceptions in a critical game.

Stafford was simply a tease, while the current Lions have the true traits needed to win at the highest levels of football: Commitment and a team-first mindset.

