Waymo Has Likely Found Perfect Spokesperson in Lions Wide Receiver

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has burst onto the scene after two successful NFL seasons back-to-back.

After maturing both on and off the field, the speedy wideout found himself featured in a social media post with a company that many naturally expected he would gravitate towards.

In a recent social media post, the account of Waymo, the self-driving vehicle posted, "Caught a vibe with Jamo in a Waymo. @bigsgjamo brings the energy on-and-off the field, and it’s no different on the road with us."

The former Alabama Crimson Tide receiver is naturally amazed at being in a self-driving vehicle and has his phone out to remember the unique travel experience.

Williams has grown in popularity, both locally and on the national level. He is expected to continue his growth, especially following a breakout campaign in 2025.

Appearing at the Super Bowl, teammate Amon-Ra St. Brown made the rounds on radio row.

Naturally, the many topics the All-Pro wideout touched on was the play of the former first-round draft pick.

"Jamo is amazing," St. Brown told Chris Simms of NBC Sports. "The fans see one side of him. He is very light-hearted like you said. He is always having fun. But, he knows when to take it serious and when to turn it on. I think he has grown so much as a player. Definitely, from when he first got here. As a human being, being round him in the locker room, in the meeting room, he's grown so much.

"It's been amazing to be around him. I'm glad I am playing with him. I would not want to be playing with any other receiver," St. Brown commented further. "I feel like we complement each other so well. I mean not just him, all of the receivers we have. Me Jamo, like you said, basically we are like opposites. He is a go ball fast, one of the fastest receivers I have ever seen in my life. Being with him, safeties just go running with him. Opens up the middle for me. It's amazing playing with him. I am excited that we will be there for a lot more years to come."

