NFL Analyst Explains Why Jack Campbell Benefitted From Lions Decision

When the Detroit Lions made the decision to decline the fifth-year option on linebacker Jack Campbell, many pundits took to social media to share why off-ball linebackers must be categorized differently than edge rushers in the compensation formula.

Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer recently shared why nothing should change at all, as the talented linebacker is now afforded an opportunity to land a massive contract, which could even be market-setting, from the Lions or another team.

Had the team exorcised Campbell's fifth-year option, he would have earned nearly $22 milion guaranteed in 2027.

Breer notes that center Tyler Linderbaum also benefitted from the center position being lumped into all offensive linemen in the formula.

As Breer explained, "The result for Linderbaum was that the Ravens couldn’t tag him this year for the same reason they couldn’t pick up his option last year, and as result he blew up the market at his position with the three-year, $81 million deal he signed with the Raiders. Campbell, a first-year All-Pro last year in Detroit, could have a similar freeway to the market in 2027."

General manager Brad Holmes indicated the team is still hopeful to be able to sign the former Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker to a long-term extension.

Last season, Campbell earned an All-Pro nod for the first time in his NFL career.

"I understand people look at it through the eyes of teams," writes Breer. "Most folks are fans, and it sucks to see a good player leave, especially when a rule detail like this hastens the departure. But if you feel for the teams in these situations, do you feel for Anderson having to take that low number and fold it into his contract extension? Or JSN having to do the same?

"The reality is that most rules don’t work in the players’ favor. Tight ends who are basically used as big receivers don’t get the receiver tag number," Breer added. "Tight ends who are more well-rounded get screwed worse. Safeties aren’t grouped with corners, keeping their numbers down. The rules, in many ways, work well for the teams. That a couple don’t mean it shouldn't be a reason for anyone to cry foul."

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