Sam LaPorta Reveals Extreme Frustrations: I Break My F'''ing Back For Lions

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta sounded off about his contract frustrations during a recent episode of the "Pardon My Take" NFL podcast.

Recently, reports surfaced that indicated LaPorta's camp and the Lions have tabled contract negotiations during the regular season.

The former second-round pick understands part of the reason the Lions' running game has been so successful has been his efforts blocking. He has made previous references to the challenges of blocking defensive ends who are much larger than he is.

“I think the combination of getting your heartstrings twisted as well as the violent sport we play, it sucks. It’s disappointing that you go out there every week and you bear the risk of getting hurt," LaPorta explained. "Like last year, whatever it was, Week 9, Week 10, I break my f***ing back for this team. And then I’m going out there this year, and I’m ballin. And maybe they’re just not showing the love.”

Detroit has the option of using the franchise tag on LaPorta for the upcoming 2027 NFL season. General manager Brad Holmes has not chosen to use this salary-cap leverage, but may be forced to.

If LaPorta continues to play at a high level, he could command north of $20 million annually.

Detroit does have the salary-cap space, but may be forced to ink a cornerback to a hefty contract and there is still the matter of what to allocate for safety Brian Branch.

LaPorta indicated he still plans to play at a high level, and if that means he is wearing a new uniform next season, that will just have to be how it is.

As LaPorta explained, “So I’m going to continue to do my thing and ball out, and in three months if I don’t get to wear the Honolulu Blue and play for the Lions anymore, it’s going to be all good. I’ll go get paid somewhere else. So, whatever."

The highest-paid tight ends in the NFL are George Kittle (19.1 million), Trey McBride (19 million) and Tucker Kraft (18.75 million).

Kraft visits Ford Field this weekend for the matchup against the Lions in Week 7.

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