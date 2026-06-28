Updated Detroit Lions 53-Man Roster Prediction Without Terrion Arnold
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Here is the latest On SI Detroit Lions 53-man roster projection, following the start of an ongoing legal matter involving former first-round pick Terrion Arnold.
It is highly likely that the former Alabama Crimson Tide ends up on the Commissioner's exempt list throughout the duration of what could end up being a lengthy trial.
According to ESPN, The commissioner's exempt list is, in effect, paid leave. While on the list, players are not allowed to play football. Instead, players are permitted to attend meetings, workouts, and receive treatments at the team facility. Only NFL commissioner Roger Goodell -- not a team -- has the authority to place a player on the exempt list. The commissioner also has the sole authority to determine the length of a player's stint on the exempt list and when that player will return to the active roster."
Quarterback (2)
In: Jared Goff, Teddy Bridgewater
Out: Luke Altmyer
Running back (3)
In: Jahmyr Gibbs, Isiah Pacheco, Jacob Saylors
Out: Jabari Small, Kye Robichaux, Sione Vaki
Wide receiver (5)
In: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Isaac TeSlaa, Greg Dortch, Dominic Lovett.
Out: Cedrick Wilson Jr., Tom Kennedy, Malik Cunningham, Tarik Black, Tay Martin, Lucky Jackson
Injured: Kendrick Law
Tight end (4)
In: Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright, Tyler Conklin, Jackson Meeks
Out: Miles Kitselman, Zach Horton, Thomas Gordon
Offensive line (9)
In: Cade Mays, Tate Ratledge, Christian Mahogany, Penei Sewell, Blake Miller, Larry Borom, Juice Scruggs, Miles Frazier, Ben Bartch
Out: Giovanni Manu, Devin Cochran, Seth McLaughlin, Mason Miller, Michael Niese, Melvin Priestly, Colby Sorsdal
Additional Insider Analysis: Updated Detroit Lions 2026 Offensive Depth Chart
Interior defensive line (5)
In: Alim McNeill, Tyleik Williams, Mekhi Wingo, Levi Onwuzurike, Ahmed Hassanein
Out: Tyler Lacy, Myles Adams, Chris Smith, Aidan Keanaaina, Jay Tufele, Skyler Gill-Howard
EDGE (4)
In: Aidan Hutchinson, D.J. Wonnum, Derrick Moore, Payton Turner
Out: Tyre West, Anthony Lucas, Eric O’Neill
Linebacker (5)
In: Jack Campbell, Derrick Barnes, Malcolm Rodriguez, Jimmy Rolder, Trevor Nowaske.
Out: Joe Bachie, Erick Hunter, Damone Clark
Cornerbacks (7)
In: D.J. Reed, Nick Whiteside, Roger McCreary, Ennis Rakestraw, Rock Ya-Sin, Keith Abney II, Khalil Dorsey
Out: Aamaris Brown, De'Shawn Rucker
Exempt list: Terrion Arnold
Safety (6)
In: Kerby Joseph, Chuck Clark, Christian Izien, Avonte Maddox, Thomas Harper, Dan Jackson
Out: Loren Strickland
Injured: Brian Branch
Specialist (3)
In: Jake Bates, Jack Fox, Hogan Hatten.
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John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!