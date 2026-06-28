Updated Detroit Lions 53-Man Roster Prediction Without Terrion Arnold

Here is the latest On SI Detroit Lions 53-man roster projection, following the start of an ongoing legal matter involving former first-round pick Terrion Arnold.

It is highly likely that the former Alabama Crimson Tide ends up on the Commissioner's exempt list throughout the duration of what could end up being a lengthy trial.

According to ESPN, The commissioner's exempt list is, in effect, paid leave. While on the list, players are not allowed to play football. Instead, players are permitted to attend meetings, workouts, and receive treatments at the team facility. Only NFL commissioner Roger Goodell -- not a team -- has the authority to place a player on the exempt list. The commissioner also has the sole authority to determine the length of a player's stint on the exempt list and when that player will return to the active roster."

Quarterback (2)

In: Jared Goff, Teddy Bridgewater

Out: Luke Altmyer

Running back (3)

In: Jahmyr Gibbs, Isiah Pacheco, Jacob Saylors

Out: Jabari Small, Kye Robichaux, Sione Vaki

Wide receiver (5)

In: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Isaac TeSlaa, Greg Dortch, Dominic Lovett.

Out: Cedrick Wilson Jr., Tom Kennedy, Malik Cunningham, Tarik Black, Tay Martin, Lucky Jackson

Injured: Kendrick Law

Tight end (4)

In: Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright, Tyler Conklin, Jackson Meeks

Out: Miles Kitselman, Zach Horton, Thomas Gordon

Offensive line (9)

In: Cade Mays, Tate Ratledge, Christian Mahogany, Penei Sewell, Blake Miller, Larry Borom, Juice Scruggs, Miles Frazier, Ben Bartch

Out: Giovanni Manu, Devin Cochran, Seth McLaughlin, Mason Miller, Michael Niese, Melvin Priestly, Colby Sorsdal

Additional Insider Analysis: Updated Detroit Lions 2026 Offensive Depth Chart

Interior defensive line (5)

In: Alim McNeill, Tyleik Williams, Mekhi Wingo, Levi Onwuzurike, Ahmed Hassanein

Out: Tyler Lacy, Myles Adams, Chris Smith, Aidan Keanaaina, Jay Tufele, Skyler Gill-Howard

EDGE (4)

In: Aidan Hutchinson, D.J. Wonnum, Derrick Moore, Payton Turner

Out: Tyre West, Anthony Lucas, Eric O’Neill

Linebacker (5)

In: Jack Campbell, Derrick Barnes, Malcolm Rodriguez, Jimmy Rolder, Trevor Nowaske.

Out: Joe Bachie, Erick Hunter, Damone Clark

Cornerbacks (7)

In: D.J. Reed, Nick Whiteside, Roger McCreary, Ennis Rakestraw, Rock Ya-Sin, Keith Abney II, Khalil Dorsey

Out: Aamaris Brown, De'Shawn Rucker

Exempt list: Terrion Arnold

Safety (6)

In: Kerby Joseph, Chuck Clark, Christian Izien, Avonte Maddox, Thomas Harper, Dan Jackson

Out: Loren Strickland

Injured: Brian Branch

Specialist (3)

In: Jake Bates, Jack Fox, Hogan Hatten.

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