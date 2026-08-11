Is Trevon Diggs Right Addition for Detroit Lions?

Two weeks into training camp, it's become increasingly apparent that the Lions need help in the secondary, particularly at cornerback.

Notably, Detroit is looking to fill the void opposite starting outside cornerback D.J. Reed, a hole which was created by the release of former first-round pick Terrion Arnold in June.

Rock Ya-Sin is presently the favorite to capture the job, though third-year pro Ennis Rakestraw Jr. has also received first-team reps on the boundary so far in camp.

Offseason acquisition Roger McCreary could also be in the mix, although he has struggled and is more likely to earn the starting gig at nickel corner.

Consequently, it wouldn’t hurt Lions general manager Brad Holmes to attempt to strengthen the team’s defensive backfield prior to the start of the regular season.

Enter veteran corner Trevon Diggs, who earned a tryout with Dan Campbell’s squad on Sunday. It doesn’t guarantee the Lions will add him to the roster, yet there is merit behind doing just that.

At his very best, Diggs is one of the NFL’s most prolific ballhawks, most notably intercepting 11 passes during his career-best 2021 campaign. Throughout his career, he has also showcased the ability to consistently make plays on the football and provide top-notch coverage against the league’s best receivers.

Yet, there are valid concerns with Diggs, too.

The former Dallas Cowboys cornerback has dealt with multiple injuries in recent seasons, and his overall production has taken a hit as a result. In fact, he’s earned Pro Football Focus overall grades of just 56.6 (2024) and 59.8 (2025) the past two seasons.

However, I believe the former Crimson Tide DB has a chance to get back on track heading into his age-28 season. And undoubtedly, a healthy Diggs – who would be a game-changing presence on the boundary – would significantly fortify Detroit's secondary.

The Lions have a clear-cut void at cornerback, and Diggs has the potential to make that weakness a strength.

The risk is undeniable, but so is the upside. Subsequently, I believe it'd be worthwhile for Holmes & Co. to seriously look into adding Diggs at some point during training camp.

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