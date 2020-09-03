SI.com
Poll: Can Chase Daniel Lead Lions to One Victory in 2020 If Needed?

John Maakaron

In 2019, Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn repeatedly attempted to find a reliable player to fill the backup quarterback position.

By the time Stafford went down with a season-ending back injury, the organization was forced to turn to Jeff Driskel and David Blough.

The result was less than stellar, as Detroit went 0-8 without Stafford.

This past offseason, Quinn committed to Chase Daniel, as the veteran backup quarterback signed a three-year, $13.05 million contract in free agency.

Daniel is a NFL veteran who has suited up for the Bears, Saints, Eagles and Chiefs.

"This is my 12th year in the league, and I’ve only been in two offenses. So, this is my third offense to learn, and it’s brand new. That’s not difficult -- there’s a lot of West Coast verbiage that was a little different. But, (quarterback coach) Sean Ryan’s been great helping me along," Daniel said in a video conference earlier this week. 

“It’s been hard because you got to hit the ground running. I have to catch up, and I think by getting more and more reps with it, I’m getting more comfortable with it. It’s one of the best offenses in the league, and we’ve got some explosive playmakers. So, it’s fun to be a part of. But, yeah, it’s definitely (been) hit the ground running. (A) learn-as-you-go-type thing. Can’t really afford to make many mistakes along the way."

If Daniel is forced to replace Stafford for any length of time, do you have confidence that he can lead his new team to a victory this season?

