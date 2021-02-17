Detroit Lions Coaching Staff Finalized

Read more on the coaching staff assembled by Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions front office.

With the official announcement of Antwaan Randle El joining the Detroit Lions coaching staff as their wide receivers coach, Dan Campbell's coaching staff is now in place.

One of the primary reasons Campbell appealed to Detroit's front office was the belief that he could assemble a quality coaching staff.

“Maybe the most impactful thing to me was when I talked to (Saints general manager) Mickey Loomis. I asked Mickey about that, and he said, ‘Dan is the kind of head coach that coaches are going to run to Detroit and want to be on his staff.’ He will attract people because they’ll want to work with him," team president Rod Wood said at Campbell's introductory press conference.

Here is the updated Detroit Lions coaching staff:

Head coach: Dan Campbell

Offensive coordinator: Anthony Lynn

Defensive coordinator: Aaron Glenn

Special teams coordinator: Dave Fipp

Assistant head coach/running backs: Duce Staley

Quarterbacks coach: Mark Brunell

Offensive line coach: Hank Fraley

Tight ends coach: Ben Johnson

Wide receivers coach: Antwaan Randle El

Offensive assistant: Tanner Engstrand

Assistant wide receivers coach: Seth Ryan

Inside linebackers coach: Mark Deleone

Defensive backs/Pass game coordinator: Aubrey Pleasant

Defensive line coach: Todd Wash

Senior defensive assistant: Dom Capers

Director of football research: David Corrao

Defensive assistant: Brian Duker

Defensive assistant: Kelvin Sheppard

Defensive quality control: Stephen Thomas

Assistant special teams: Jett Modkins

WFC Minority Coaching Assistantship: Deon'tae Pannell

Strength and conditioning coach: Josh Schuler

Assistant strength and conditioning: Morris Henry

Chief of Staff/Head coach administration: Kevin Anderson

