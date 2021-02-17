Detroit Lions Coaching Staff Finalized
With the official announcement of Antwaan Randle El joining the Detroit Lions coaching staff as their wide receivers coach, Dan Campbell's coaching staff is now in place.
One of the primary reasons Campbell appealed to Detroit's front office was the belief that he could assemble a quality coaching staff.
“Maybe the most impactful thing to me was when I talked to (Saints general manager) Mickey Loomis. I asked Mickey about that, and he said, ‘Dan is the kind of head coach that coaches are going to run to Detroit and want to be on his staff.’ He will attract people because they’ll want to work with him," team president Rod Wood said at Campbell's introductory press conference.
Here is the updated Detroit Lions coaching staff:
- Head coach: Dan Campbell
- Offensive coordinator: Anthony Lynn
- Defensive coordinator: Aaron Glenn
- Special teams coordinator: Dave Fipp
- Assistant head coach/running backs: Duce Staley
- Quarterbacks coach: Mark Brunell
- Offensive line coach: Hank Fraley
- Tight ends coach: Ben Johnson
- Wide receivers coach: Antwaan Randle El
- Offensive assistant: Tanner Engstrand
- Assistant wide receivers coach: Seth Ryan
- Inside linebackers coach: Mark Deleone
- Defensive backs/Pass game coordinator: Aubrey Pleasant
- Defensive line coach: Todd Wash
- Senior defensive assistant: Dom Capers
- Director of football research: David Corrao
- Defensive assistant: Brian Duker
- Defensive assistant: Kelvin Sheppard
- Defensive quality control: Stephen Thomas
- Assistant special teams: Jett Modkins
- WFC Minority Coaching Assistantship: Deon'tae Pannell
- Strength and conditioning coach: Josh Schuler
- Assistant strength and conditioning: Morris Henry
- Chief of Staff/Head coach administration: Kevin Anderson
More from SI All Lions:
Lions Will Not 'Sell the Bank' to Win Immediately
Ragnow: 'I'm Going to Embrace Jared Goff'
NFL Analyst: Okudah 'Most Disappointing' First-Round Pick
Matthew Stafford Has Contacted Jared Goff
Lions 3-Round Mock Draft: Improving the Defense
Stafford Reveals He 'Loved' Playing for Jim Caldwell
Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.