Should Lions Have Traded Matthew Stafford to Carolina Panthers?

Jared Goff's poor performance this season has led to increased debate regarding Brad Holmes trading Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams.

No question, quarterback Jared Goff has not done enough to lead the Detroit Lions' offense.

As a result of Detroit's prolonged offensive drought, some have started to wonder if the decision to trade Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams was indeed the correct one.

Recall, the Carolina Panthers offered the No. 8 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, along with quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and a fifth-round draft choice.

Holmes and Co. declined the offer and instead shipped Stafford off to the Los Angeles Rams, in exchange for Goff and 2022-23 first-round picks and a 2021 third-rounder.

According to Dave Birkett of the Free Press, "Goff has been a disaster in Detroit, while Bridgewater at least has the Broncos 5-5 and in the playoff hunt. The Lions used the third-round pick they acquired from the Rams for cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu, who has barely played this season because of injury. And the Lions are still in need of a franchise quarterback, which they could have acquired with the No. 8 pick.

Birkett explained further, "While the jury remains firmly out on Fields, who beat the Lions in his starting debut back in October, Jones looks at worst like the second-best quarterback in the draft behind Trevor Lawrence. On Sunday, he threw three touchdowns passes and led the Patriots to a 45-7 curb-stomping of the Cleveland Browns."

© Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

The full determination of whether or not the trade was a mistake cannot be made until the Lions make the decision on adding prospects with those additional picks acquired from the Rams trade.

But, is the No. 8 pick worth more than a late-round selection?

Goff is clearly a bridge quarterback who will also be tasked with training his replacement in the near future.

Do you think the Lions should have traded Stafford to Carolina?

Vote here.