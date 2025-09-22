Matt LaFleur Had Fiery Message After Packers Player Predicted Team Would Go Undefeated
Just days after Packers left tackle Rasheed Walker boldly stated he believed Green Bay could go undefeated through the 2025 season, his quote backfired on Sunday. In one of the biggest upsets of the season so far, the Browns beat the Packers 13-10 in Week 3, ending any shot the Packers had of going undefeated.
On Monday, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur expressed great frustration that the Packers began thinking about more than just the week ahead before the loss.
"I just think this league is such a week to week league, and you can never lose sight of that. You can never take any moment, any game for granted," LaFleur told reporters Monday. "The goal—and I’ve said it a million times to you guys, obviously not enough to our team—the goal is to go 1-0 every week. It pisses me off when we start talking about things outside of the next game. Things that are way down the road. Keep the focus on the present, on the now, and worry about getting better each and every day."
The Packers certainly looked like one of the best teams in the NFL after dominant wins over the Lions and Commanders in Weeks 1 and 2. However, Walker spoke quite prematurely by mentioning he believed the team could go undefeated just two games into the year.
As good as Green Bay looked in their first two games, they still have plenty of room for growth after they committed 14 penalties and struggled greatly on offense in their loss to Cleveland, who was winless before Sunday.
Going undefeated is no longer in the cards for the Packers—like it hasn't been for any team since the 1972 Dolphins. Green Bay will instead turn their focus to facing the Cowboys this week, at least so they don't draw the ire of their coach again.