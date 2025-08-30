Matt LaFleur Shares How Micah Parsons First Impressed Him at 2021 Pro Bowl
Everyone on the Packers is fired up about the Micah Parsons trade—which saw the star Cowboys edge rusher move to Green Bay in exchange for two first-round picks and DT Kenny Clark—but especially head coach Matt LaFleur, it would seem.
Speaking at a press conference on Friday, LaFleur detailed his first "exposure" to Parsons at the 2021 Pro Bowl, and how he walked away from that experience blown away by the then-rookie.
"I was really impressed by the guy," LaFleur said. "As a matter of fact, a majority of the players in the Pro Bowl ... looked like they were going through the motions. Except for one guy. He was trying to wreck shop out there, and he was trying to win.
"And that's one thing, just having relationships with other coaches throughout the league that have worked with him, they'll tell you, 'This guy's the ultimate competitor. And whatever it is you're playing, he's gonna want to win.' And I don't think he's very apologetic about that, which is so exciting as a coach to get a guy like that. I think that just elevates everybody around him."
The sensational Parsons has tallied 10+ sacks in each of his four NFL seasons—if his impact wasn't already obvious, the general shock that the Cowboys would trade him should speak to his talent on the field. So LaFleur is right to be pumped; hopefully, Parsons begins elevating those around him, as the coach expects, sooner rather than later.