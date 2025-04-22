SI

Matthew Stafford Reveals He Never Wanted to Leave Rams Despite Testing Market

Ryan Phillips

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for 3,762 yards and 20 touchdowns during the 2024 season.
/ Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Matthew Stafford never wanted to leave the Los Angeles Rams.

The 37-year-old quarterback looked like he might be leaving Los Angeles early in the offseason, with his agent seeking and being granted permission to talk to other teams across the league. While a number of potential suitors arose, in the end, Stafford and the Rams came to a new agreement and he'll be back in 2025.

On Monday, Stafford told reporters he didn't want to change teams.

"There are so many positive things about our organization and about our team," Stafford said. "I never really wanted to leave. I’m just happy to be back and happy that the Rams want me back. We can move forward and hopefully have a great season.”

Stafford said his somewhat awkward start to the offseason was simply “due diligence” rather than an expression of an actual desire to leave.

“I’m a fan of the NFL. I know a lot of these coaches, a lot of the players, a lot of the teams and some of their situations,” Stafford said. “You poke your head around and see what’s going on. Wanting to be back with the Rams was my number one priority and glad that worked out so I don’t have to worry too much about it.”

Stafford has spent the last four seasons with the Rams and led them to a championship at Super Bowl LVI. During the 2024 season, he completed 65.8% of his passes for 3,762 yards, with 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

The Rams will look different in 2025, as longtime Stafford target Cooper Kupp was let go this offseason and Davante Adams was signed to take the No. 2 receiver spot next to Puka Nacua.

Stafford is happy to be back, and head coach Sean McVay and the rest of the Rams are likely thrilled as well.

Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

