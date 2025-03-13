Davante Adams Lays Out Reasons He Decided to Sign With Rams This Offseason
Davante Adams decided to sign with the Los Angeles Rams on a two-year deal over the weekend, choosing the Rams over other interested suitors.
It was known that Adams, an East Palo Alto, California native, wanted to return to the West Coast, but Adams pointed the talent across the Rams’ roster as another reason he was eager to join the team.
"Having the opportunity to play with Matthew [Stafford] is a heckuva opportunity and can't wait to get started with that," Adams told reporters at his Rams introductory press conference Thursday. "And obviously the rest of the team, too, being able to be with a contender at this point in my career is something I've been waiting for."
"And obviously being a part of a great franchise and a great team that made a great push last year," Adams said. "I'm just here to be another piece to hopefully get them over the hump."
Adams has played in multiple NFC championship games before with the Green Bay Packers, but has yet to reach or win the Super Bowl in his career. He has spent the past three seasons on the Raiders and Jets—teams that failed to make the postseason during that time. The Rams are just three years removed from their last Super Bowl victory, and nearly pulled off a comeback against the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles during the postseason this year.
Outside of the Rams' pedigree, the Rams appealed to Adams because of the interest they showed in him, including Rams coach Sean McVay narrating multiple highlight clips of Adams and sending them to the veteran receiver.
With the Rams' recent success, ability to contend, and Adams wanting to return to the West Coast, the Rams seem like the perfect place for Adams next destination.
Adams said, "It was clear that this is where I needed to be."