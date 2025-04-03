Maxx Crosby Reacts to Raiders Extending Geno Smith: 'I'm Hyped'
The Las Vegas Raiders are signing quarterback Geno Smith to a two-year contract extension, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Thursday. Weeks after acquiring the veteran signal-caller from the Seattle Seahawks, the Raiders are inking Smith to a two-year, $85.5 million deal with $66.5 million guaranteed.
Smith's new teammate, defensive end Maxx Crosby, was pumped to see the Raiders extend the quarterback for two more years, ensuring that he will no longer become a free agent after next season.
“I’m hyped," Crosby told Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports. "Geno’s a baller and exactly what we needed for this team and organization. It starts with the work and commitment. The brotherhood. Now it’s our time to prove that. Let’s go win.”
Crosby also expressed excitement when the Raiders initially traded for Smith last month, tweeting out, "LFG!!!!!!!!!"
Crosby, who was recently extended himself to a $106.5 million contract, has wanted to see the Raiders become winners, and that possibility becomes more viable with Smith. Though Smith has never led his team on a deep playoff run, he went 28-24 as a starter for the Seahawks and helped them reach the postseason in 2022. He also gives the Raiders a true starting quarterback, which they have missed the past two years after parting ways with Derek Carr.
With Smith, and a Super Bowl winning head coach and general manager in Pete Carroll and John Spytek, the Raiders have installed a much more promising foundation than they've had in years. They might not be contending for a Lombardi Trophy just yet, but Crosby has good reason to feel pumped.