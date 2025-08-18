Mic’d Up Travis Kelce Had So Many Funny One-Liners at Chiefs Training Camp
There's never a dull practice moment when Travis Kelce is on the field.
The Chiefs star is entering his 13th and potentially last year in the NFL this fall and hasn't lost a step—when it comes to entertaining his teammates, at least. After a busy offseason that included a Happy Gilmore 2 cameo, a lot of time in the gym and an internet-breaking podcast episode with girlfriend Taylor Swift, Kelce looked to be in high spirits at Chiefs camp ahead of the 2025 season.
The fun-loving tight end was fittingly mic'd up during a portion of camp, and he took full advantage of that. Kelce could be heard cracking countless jokes, making more Little Giants references and otherwise showing off his comedic talents in what could be argued is his happiest era.
Watch some of No. 87's funny and iconic moments below:
NFL fans loved seeing Kelce in his natural element: