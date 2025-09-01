Adam Schefter Provides Update on Micah Parsons's Week 1 Status, Back Injury
Micah Parsons's back concerns may not be over as he prepares to make his Packers debut on Sunday. The linebacker is dealing with a L4/L5 facet joint sprain in his back, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday.
Parsons may have an epidural injection done before Sunday's matchup vs. the Lions. Schefter noted that the Cowboys "prescribed him a five-day plan of an anti-Inflammatory corticosteroid, a prednisone" in order to help his back. He was additionally on a physical therapy program while in Dallas.
While Parsons was dealing with the contract dispute in Dallas after he requested a trade from the team, he did end up missing practice because of his back issue.
Parsons was seen practicing on Monday, though, despite the back issue. The Packers likely wouldn't have traded for him if the back injury was a huge concern. He is expected to compete on Sunday, but there's a small chance he could be held back if the injury doesn't progress.