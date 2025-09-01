Micah Parsons Tosses New Packers Teammate Aside in First Practice Footage
Micah Parsons made his Green Bay Packers practice debut on Monday morning. Footage of Parsons looking like a problem quickly hit the internet as ESPN's Rob Demovsky posted a video of Parsons in a one-on-one drill on social media.
Parsons, wearing the historic No. 1 jersey, lined up in a three-point stance and made quick work of a would-be blocker and stopped short of punching a football out of a coach's hands.
Now, to be fair the blocker in this drill is rookie defensive end Barryn Sorrell, but the way he appears to throw him out of the way with one hand still looks pretty cool.
More importantly, that doesn't look like a guy with a bad back. That looks like a guy who has been sitting out of practice for the last month for purely financial reasons. No wonder he and the Packers sound so optimistic about him being available for their Week 1 matchup against the Detroit Lions.