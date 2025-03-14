Michael Irvin Called Out Micah Parsons For Recent Comments About 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers parted ways with numerous notable players this week, including safety Talanoa Hufanga, linebacker Dre Greenlaw, cornerback Charvarius Ward, fullback Kyle Juszczyk anddefensive end Leonard Floyd, who were among the players the team either released or let walk during free agency.
In response to the exodus of these players, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons posted on X: "No more rookie qb lol welcome to reality!"
The 49ers are looking to sign Brock Purdy to a contract extension as well as get younger and reduce their spending, particularly on players that have been injured, leading to several of these departures.
Former Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin did not fully approve of Parsons's tweet. During the "fair or foul" segment on FS1's Speak, Irvin acknowledged that Parsons understands the reality of paying a quarterback after the Cowboys signed Dak Prescott to a record deal that agreed to pay him $60 million per year. However, Irvin called out that Parsons should have refrained since he and the Cowboys have been unable to defeat the 49ers in recent seasons.
"It's fair because it's reality," Irvin said on Speak. "And Micah knows that because he probably would have his deal done already if he didn't have Dak Prescott."
Irvin continued: "You couldn't beat them on the football field so don't come here and start throwing things out now, saying 'Ah ha, y'all finally gonna break up' ... I'd rather you not say that."
The Cowboys have played the 49ers four times since drafting Parsons in 2021, and are 0–4 in those games, including losing to San Francisco in the playoffs in '22 and '23. Irvin is well-versed in the Cowboys-49ers rivalry, which dates back to the 1970s. Unlike Parsons, Irvin helped the Cowboys beat the 49ers multiple times, including in the playoffs to get to the Super Bowl.
Parsons's tweet wasn't necessarily wrong, but it isn't a great look since he and the Cowboys have repeatedly come up short against the 49ers.